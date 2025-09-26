Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Baltimore Orioles will make one last trip to New York to face the New York Yankees in the first contest of a three-game set on Friday. It has been less than a week since the same matchup took place in Baltimore, with the Yankees winning 2 of 3 to further their pursuit of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. New York has managed to tie for the divisional lead, making every single game hugely important as it tries to avoid playing in the Wild Card round.

In a lost season in Baltimore, starter Trevor Rogers has provided fans with something to cheer about. The lefty has quietly put together one of the best seasons of any pitcher in the MLB, something that has gone totally overlooked thanks to the Orioles' losing record. In 17 starts, Rogers has a 1.35 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP, clearly elite numbers that might garner Rogers big-time attention if he had pitched in more games. He is the only pitcher on Baltimore's roster who always gives his club a chance to win, and his presence should make this game an interesting one.

Yankees starter Will Warren will attempt to go toe-to-toe with Rogers. While Warren has not been bad by any stretch, he also has not been much good, posting a 4.35 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP in 32 starts this season. One of his best assets has been his availability, as the Yankees' rotation has been riddled with injuries throughout the season. However, he has struggled against the Orioles, with several Baltimore batters notching excellent stats against the righty.

Spread

Orioles +1.5 (-157)

Yankees -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Orioles +130

Yankees -142

Totals

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-103)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orioles vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Orioles are 80-79 ATS this season.

The Orioles are 45-33 ATS when they play on the road.

The UNDER is 27-21-1 when the Orioles play an AL East opponent.

The Yankees are 76-83 ATS this year.

The Yankees are 42-48 ATS in games following a loss.

The UNDER is 26-20-3 when New York plays a divisional opponent.

Orioles vs Yankees Injury Report

Baltimore Orioles

Jackson Holliday, 2B - Day-to-Day.

Samuel Basallo, DH - Day-to-Day.

New York Yankees

Oswaldo Cabrera, UTIL - Out.

Orioles vs Yankees Prediction and Pick

Given the pitching mismatch at play in this game, it is surprising to see that the Yankees are substantial favorites. While their offense has a significant leg up over Baltimore's, Rogers should pitch well enough to keep the New York bats at bay. That should give the Orioles' lineup, which has hit Warren incredibly well.