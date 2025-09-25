White Sox vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

The Yankees have clinched their playoff berth, but there's little margin for error in the quest to secure a first-round bye. The first step is trying to extend their four-game winning streak Thursday night when they host the Chicago White Sox, with the first pitch set for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium.

New York (90-68) holds the top American League Wild Card position but remains tied with Toronto atop the AL East with four games left in the regular season. Meanwhile, Chicago (58-100) has dropped four straight and fallen to 58-100, the club's first 100-loss season since 2018.

The Yankees have already secured a series win with back-to-back victories over Chicago, including Wednesday's 8-1 decision. Aaron Judge continued his standout season with his 51st home run, raising his average to .328 and RBI total to 109.

Left-hander Carlos Rodon (17-9, 3.04 ERA) gets the ball for New York against his former team. Rodon has dominated this season, striking out 198 batters in 189.1 innings while holding opponents to a .184 batting average.

The White Sox counter with right-hander Davis Martin (7-10, 4.03 ERA), who has given up three earned runs or less in eight straight starts.

Spread

White Sox +1.5 (+123)

Yankees -1.5 (-138)

Moneyline

White Sox +272

Yankees -294

Total

Over 8.5 (-112)

Under 8.5 (-101)

The above data was collected on Sept. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

White Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The White Sox are 1-9 and the Yankees are 7-3 in their past 10 games. However, they're both 5-5 against the spread.

The total has gone under in nine of the White Sox's last 12 matchups.

The under has hit in five of the Yankees' last six games.

The White Sox are winless in their last six road matchups against the Yankees.

The total has gone over in four of the Yankees' last five home games.

The Yankees are 7-2 in their last nine times playing as the favorites.

White Sox vs Yankees Injury Reports

White Sox

Mike Tauchman, RF — 10-day IL (knee).

Andrew Benintendi, LF — 10-day IL (Achilles).

Martin Perez, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Noah Schultz, SP — Day to day (knee).

Bryan Hudson, RP — 15-day IL (lower back).

Yankees

Brent Headrick, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Jonathan Loaisiga, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Gerrit Cole, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

White Sox vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"The Yankees are going to put on a show here with the pitching. Carlos Rodon has been impressive heading into this game .... In his last start against the Orioles, he went seven innings, giving up four hits and one run. The White Sox bats are going to really struggle to get any sort of offense going here. For the Yankees, they are the top offense in all of baseball, and they are going to tee off on Davis Martin. This game is going to be a blowout win by the Yankees." — Shane Mickle, PickDawgz

"Sometimes the obvious play is the right one. The talent disparity between these teams is simply too vast to ignore, particularly with Rodon pitching like a Cy Young contender. While the White Sox have occasionally shown fight this season, their road performance has been dismal, and they're facing one of baseball's elite home teams. The Yankees have every incentive to keep pushing as they battle for playoff positioning, and I expect them to handle business convincingly." — Joe Jensen, Predictem