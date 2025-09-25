New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs Odds, Spread, and Totals

There are a couple of critical matchups across the MLB's Thursday slate, and this matchup between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs is one of them. The Cubs have a three-game lead for the first Wild Card spot, taking away some pressure of this matchup. Meanwhile, the Mets are nearly playing for their season, as they are holding on to a measly half-game lead for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. A New York loss and a win from the Arizona Diamondbacks would put the Mets on the outside looking in, an almost unfathomable situation earlier in the season.

The Mets were let down by young starter Jonah Tong in the second game of this series, but they will turn to an equally inexperienced arm in this contest. Nolan McLean will make the eighth start of his MLB career in an enormously important spot, but if his prior outings are any indication, he is more than ready. The righty has a ridiculous 1.27 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP in four starts, numbers that are sure to regress, but also indicate a truly excellent level of pitching from the youngster. Cooling off the Cubs is a tough task, but McLean will give it a good shot.

Opposing McLean is a far more experienced starter. Shota Imanaga is 32 years old with plenty of professional baseball under his belt, with one of the best seasons of his career coming in 2025. The lefty has dealt to the tune of a 3.37 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. Helping him is the fact that the Mets have hit left-handed pitching at a significantly lower clip, ensuring a good matchup for Imanaga here.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+155)

Cubs +1.5 (-179)

Moneyline

Mets -109

Cubs -101

Totals

Over 7.5 (-106)

Under 7.5 (-106)

The above data was collected on Sept. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mets are 75-83 ATS this year.

The Mets are 36-40 ATS in games following a New York loss.

The over is 55-45-10 when New York faces a National League opponent.

The Cubs are 73-85 ATS this season.

The Cubs are 33-42 ATS when they play at home.

The under is 45-35-8 in games following a Chicago win.

Mets vs Cubs Injury Reports

New York Mets

No injuries of note.

Chicago Cubs

Kyle Tucker, RF - Out.

Miguel Amaya, C - Out.

Owen Caissie, OF - Out.

Ryan Brasier, RP - Out.

Mets vs Cubs Prediction and Pick