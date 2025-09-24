NY Mets Comeback Victory

The NY Mets opened up a 3 game series against the Chicago Cubs last night at Wrigley field . With only 6 games left in the season, the night started out with Cinn Reds and Mets in a virtual tie, but Cinn had the tiebreaker.

The night started out on the right foot with a HR by Lindor in the first, but sometimes the starting pitcher just does not have his good stuff and this was apparent with David Peterson as he only lasted 1 and 1/3 innings and before he departed. It was already 5-1 in favor of the Cubs.

But never say died attitude occurred and the NY Mets came all the way back to tie and eventually win the game by a final score of 9-7.

So at the end of the night, with a Reds loss and our win, the NY Mets hold the final wild card position outright with 5 to go.