New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs: Odds, Spread, and Totals

It is not often that fans get a playoff game well before the postseason actually begins, but that is the case here. The New York Mets are barely hanging on to the final Wild Card seed in the National League, only leading the Cincinnati Reds by a single game. The Cubs have already clinched their spot as a Wild Card team, but maintaining their momentum is an appealing proposition for the streaking Chicago team.

The Mets have a solid pitching rotation, but they will be forced to call upon one of their least reliable starters tonight. Jonah Tong has accumulated a 5.94 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP through four starts, but there is reason for optimism in this matchup. Tong pitched five innings of shutout ball against a dangerous San Diego Padres offense in his last appearance, and the Cubs have been fairly cold at the plate recently. A second good start is not out of the question for Tong.

There is a significant edge in pitching experience for the Cubs tonight. Lefty Matthew Boyd is 12 years older than his New York counterpart, providing quality pitching for a decade now. This year has been especially solid, as he has earned a 3.20 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over 30 starts. Unlike Tong, he had a tough last outing, ceding four runs over three innings to a hapless Pittsburgh Pirates offense. The Mets present a much stiffer test, raising some concern for Boyd's prospects. The first pitch is Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. EST.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-204)

Cubs -1.5 (+178)

Moneyline

Mets +107

Cubs -120

Totals

Over 7 (-120)

Under 7 (+106)

The above data was collected on Sept. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mets are 75-82 ATS this season.

The Mets are 37-39 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 38-34-8 in games following a New York victory.

The Cubs are 72-85 ATS this year.

The Cubs are 32-42 ATS when they play at home.

The over is 35-28-5 in games following a Chicago loss.

Mets vs Cubs Injury Reports

New York Mets

Tyrone Taylor, OF - Out.

Chicago Cubs

Miguel Amaya, C - Out.

Kyle Tucker, RF - Out.

Owen Caissie, OF - Out.

Ryan Brasier, RP - Out.

Daniel Palencia, RP - Out.

Mets vs Cubs Predictions and Picks

Tony Tellez of Tony's Picks writes, "NY is hitting .269 in their past 28 games with the Cubs .250. Boyd, in his past five starts, has an ERA of 6.49. NY is in better recent bullpen form. Play Mets +108."