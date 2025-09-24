ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Coach Schiano Press Conference Ahead of the Minnesota Gopher Game

Everyone knew that the Iowa Game was not going to be an easy one, just like the remaining 8 games against Big Ten teams. Rutgers got exposed on defense, offense…

jack myatt
Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Everyone knew that the Iowa Game was not going to be an easy one, just like the remaining 8 games against Big Ten teams.

Rutgers got exposed on defense, offense and special teams , but that is ok .  Greg Schiano watched the films, the guys as he said in his press conference had a day to recoup, before getting back on the field for practice . Now it time to turn their plans to the Minnesota Gophers,  

The Minnesota Gophers are 2-1 and are coming off a bye week so they will be well rested.

They are a high offense passing team averaging 250+ yards per game but what they are really excelling is at defense where they are in the Top 20 .

As Coach Schiano is known to say, it's one game at a time, and he wants to go 1-0 in this game

Time will tell.

Greg SchianoRutgers
jack myattWriter
Related Stories
Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers FootballRutgers Heads to Minnesota to Face Nation’s Best DefenseDiana Beasley
Athan Kaliakmanis #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers FootballIowa Beats Rutgers 38-28 in Front of Record Home CrowdDiana Beasley
Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers FootballPerfect Rutgers Takes on Iowa in Big Ten Season OpenerDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect