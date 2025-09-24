Coach Schiano Press Conference Ahead of the Minnesota Gopher Game

Everyone knew that the Iowa Game was not going to be an easy one, just like the remaining 8 games against Big Ten teams.

Rutgers got exposed on defense, offense and special teams , but that is ok . Greg Schiano watched the films, the guys as he said in his press conference had a day to recoup, before getting back on the field for practice . Now it time to turn their plans to the Minnesota Gophers,

The Minnesota Gophers are 2-1 and are coming off a bye week so they will be well rested.

They are a high offense passing team averaging 250+ yards per game but what they are really excelling is at defense where they are in the Top 20 .

As Coach Schiano is known to say, it's one game at a time, and he wants to go 1-0 in this game