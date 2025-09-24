Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Chicago White Sox will continue their three-game series against the New York Yankees Wednesday. This contest only matters for one side, as the White Sox have long been eliminated from postseason contention. Meanwhile, the Yankees are in hot pursuit of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East, sitting only a game behind with a chance to avoid the Wild Card round on the line.

The White Sox have been one of the worst teams in the MLB this season, so there was already very little reason to believe in them here. It does not help that manager Will Venable has not named a starter for this game, making it likely that the Sox rely on their bullpen to handle all nine innings of work against a dangerous New York offense. Chicago's bullpen ranks in the bottom half of the league in almost every major stat, so a quality pitching output is unlikely in this game.

Unlike the Sox, the Yankees have the privilege of deploying one of the best starters in the MLB. Max Fried commanded a massive contract in the postseason, but he has been worth every penny for a team that has legitimate World Series aspirations. The lefty has posted a 2.92 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over 31 games, numbers that should put him in consideration for the American League Cy Young Award. A matchup with a soft Chicago lineup offers Fried an intriguing opportunity to improve on both numbers.

Spread

White Sox +1.5 (+138)

Yankees -1.5 (-159)

Moneyline

White Sox +315

Yankees -351

Totals

Over 8 (-113)

Under 8 (+101)

The above data was collected on Sept. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

White Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The White Sox are 91-66 ATS this season.

The White Sox are 54-44 ATS in games following a loss.

The under is 44-29-3 in Chicago's road games.

The Yankees are 74-83 ATS this year.

The Yankees are 63-74 ATS when they enter the game as a favorite.

The under is 40-34-2 when New York plays at home.

White Sox vs Yankees Injury Reports

Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi, OF - Out.

New York Yankees

Oswaldo Cabrera, UTIL - Out.

White Sox vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Tony Tellez of Tony's Picks writes, "Chicago is hitting .196 in their past five games, with the Yankees at .290 in their past six. Alexander, in his past 19 appearances, has an ERA of 7.59. Fried, in his past five starts, has posted an ERA of 1.89. NY is 7-2 to the run line in their past nine home games against losing teams with a +4.8-unit return. Play Yankees on run line -1.5 runs."