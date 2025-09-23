White Sox vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

Riding the momentum of back-to-back wins, the Yankees return home tonight to open a three-game set against the White Sox. First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. EST.

New York (88-68) took three of four against the Orioles, culminating in a 7-1, 10-inning victory Sunday powered by Ben Rice's four-hit performance and tie-breaking grand slam. The Yankees remain two games behind Toronto in the AL East race but continue their hold on an AL Wild Card berth.

Aaron Judge continues to anchor the Yankees' offense with 49 homers, 105 RBIs, and a .326 average, while Rice has sparked the lineup by hitting .424 with seven doubles in his last 10 games.

Right-hander Luis Gil (4-1, 3.33 ERA) gets the ball for New York after holding opponents to two runs in five innings in his last outing.

Chicago counters with rookie Shane Smith (6-8, 4.06 ERA), who has limited opponents to three runs or fewer in five of his last six starts.

The White Sox (58-98) have dropped two of three to San Diego over the weekend and have lost eight of their last 10.

New York leads the season series 3-1.

Spread

White Sox +1.5 (-105)

Yankees - 1.5 (-104)

Moneyline

White Sox +192

Yankees -216

Total

Over 9 (+105)

Under 9 (-121)

The above data was collected on Sept. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

White Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The White Sox have lost eight of their last 10, going 0-3 on the road.

The Yankees are 7-3 in their last 10 games, all on the road.

The total has gone under in eight of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The under has hit in four of the Yankees' past five matchups.

The White Sox are 1-4 in their last five road games against the Yankees.

The Yankees have won five of their last six.

White Sox vs Yankees Injury Reports

White Sox

Martin Perez, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Noah Schultz, SP — Day to day (knee).

Bryan Hudson, RP — 15-day IL (back).

Yankees

Brent Headrick, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

White Sox vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"Smith has been great this season, but it looks like he may have hit the rookie wall, allowing 19 hits and 12 runs in his last 21.1 innings. In 64.2 road innings, Smith has a 4.59 ERA and .238 allowed batting average, which is a drop from his home splits. The White Sox as a team recently look like, well, how the White Sox usually look. The Yankees are at home and two games out of the AL East. There are no excuses not to win this game and the series. I'll roll with the Yankees." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"The Yankees have the stronger lineup and better pitching staff. Gil should provide enough innings to set up the bullpen, while Judge and company give New York the advantage at the plate: Chicago's weak results on the road and lack of steady hitting point to another loss. Final Score Prediction: New York Yankees win 7-2." — David Anicetti, Picks and Parlays