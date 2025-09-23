Rutgers Heads to Minnesota to Face Nation’s Best Defense

Playing on the road for the first time this season, Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) faces Minnesota (2-1, 0-0). The Gophers boast the country's top-ranked defense. This begins a tough stretch where the Knights play five of their next seven games on the road.

"Minnesota is really well coached with premier players," said Greg Schiano to ScarletKnights.com.

Fresh off a bye week, Minnesota has gotten the better of recent matchups. They've won three out of four against their Big Ten rivals during P.J. Fleck's tenure.

The Knights bring a solid offense to the table. They rank sixth nationally in first downs, while sitting at 22nd in both scoring and passing. Clean play up front has kept penalties down - ranking 18th in the country.

The Gophers' defense leans on three key players. Smith brings the pass rush, Baranowski anchors the middle, while Perich locks down the secondary.

Ball control has been a strength for Rutgers - ranking ninth in the nation. They've also done well protecting the football, sitting sixth in turnover margin.

Third down conversions might be crucial. Despite strong first halves, the Knights tend to lose steam after the break, finding it hard to keep up their early momentum.

Three seasoned players anchor Rutgers' offensive line. Both tackles continue improving, helping the offense succeed in both the run and pass game.

September has treated the Knights well recently - they've grabbed 15 wins in 19 games since 2021. Their last game against Minnesota ended in a 26-19 victory, snapping a three-game skid.