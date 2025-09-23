Mets vs Cubs Odds, Spread, and Total

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Mets arrive at Wrigley Field to open a crucial 3-game set tonight against the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. EST.

New York (80-76) has lost back-to-back games and four of their last six to find themselves tied with Cincinnati for the last National League Wild Card spot (though the Reds hold the tiebreaker). The Reds and Mets have a 1-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have won six of their last eight.

The Cubs (88-68) have been on cruise control since securing a playoff berth, entering the series on a 4-game skid.

The Mets hand the ball to left-hander David Peterson (9-6, 3.98 ERA), who has given up four runs or more in three of his last four starts.

He'll face Cubs rookie Cade Horton (11-4, 2.66 ERA), who has dazzled this season, giving up just six runs in his past 11 starts, spanning 56 innings.

New York holds a 2-1 edge in the season series after taking two of three in May, but the stakes are far higher this week with just six games remaining in the season.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+169)

Cubs +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Mets -104

Cubs -104

Total

Over 7.5 (+107)

Under 7.5 (-115)

The above data was collected on Sept. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mets have lost 11 of their last 15 games, including their last six on the road.

The Cubs are 5-5 in their last 10 games but 7-3 against the spread.

The Mets are 5-2 in their last seven matchups with the Cubs.

The Cubs enter the series having lost four of five.

The Mets are 4-5 in their last nine games when playing as the favorites.

The total has gone over in four of the Cubs's last six games at home.

Mets vs Cubs Injury Reports

Mets

Tyrone Taylor, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Reed Garrett, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Tylor Megill, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Cubs

Kyle Tucker, RF — 10-day IL (calf).

Matt Shaw, 3B — Day to day (bereavement).

Daniel Palencia, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Miguel Amaya, C — 10-day IL (ankle).

Owen Caissie, RF — 7-day IL (concussion).

Mets vs Cubs Predictions and Picks

"This matchup presents a classic case where environmental factors, starting pitching, and recent team trends all align to create betting value. Cade Horton has been exceptional at Wrigley Field, and tonight's conditions should further enhance his effectiveness. David Peterson is certainly capable of matching him for several innings, but the Cubs' advantages in both starting pitching and bullpen depth should ultimately give them the edge in what projects to be a low-scoring affair." — Joe Jensen, Predictem

"The pitching matchup points to a lower-scoring game. Peterson has been steady at limiting damage, but Horton's sharper numbers and Chicago's home record give the Cubs the slight advantage. If the Cubs can score early, Horton should carry the lead into the later innings and hand it off to a capable bullpen. Final Score Prediction: Chicago Cubs win 4-2." — David Anicetti, Picks and Parlays