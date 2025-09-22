43rd Annual North Brunswick Heritage Day

The 43rd Annual North Brunswick Heritage Day will be held on Saturday, October 4 at Community Park, off Route 130 South beginning at 3 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, October 5 at 3 p.m.

Some of the day’s activities include local bands, dancing, games, food vendors, crafters, beer garden, school organizations, and local businesses.

David Cedeno & His Orchestra will be performing at 3:15 p.m. The Ann Marie Chandlee Volunteer Service Award ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Great American Soul Book will be performing at 5:45 p.m. and at 7:15 p.m. A fireworks display will cap off the evening.

Heritage Day is made possible in part by funds from the Middlesex County Board of Commissioners/Office of Culture & Heritage and the NJ State Council on the Arts/Department of State.