Yankees vs Orioles: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Yankees have won three straight games and will seek to win Game 2 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees are 86-67 and are second in the American League East Division. They presently occupy the AL's first wild card spot and are only three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the division lead. New York won Game 1 of the four-game series 7-0. The Yankees scored early, added insurance runs late in the game, and allowed only three hits.

The Orioles are 72-81 and are last in the American League East Division. Baltimore's three-game winning streak is gone, and the offense is trending down. The Orioles had some solid pitching against the Chicago White Sox, but they were quickly out-hit by the superior New York offense. In Game 1, just the top half of the lineup had any hits. Baltimore will want to come back quickly and disrupt the Yankees' playoff seeding.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+142)

Orioles +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Yankees -119

Orioles +106

Total

OVER 9 (-110)

UNDER 9 (-104)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

NY Yankees are 6-2 SU in their last eight games.

NY Yankees are 4-2 SU in their last six games against Baltimore.

NY Yankees are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Baltimore's last 13 games.

Baltimore is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Baltimore's last five games against NY Yankees.

Yankees vs Orioles Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Brando Mayea, CF - Day-to-day

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL

Baltimore Orioles

Jackson Holliday, 2B - Day-to-day

Adley Rutschman, C - 10-day IL

Gary Sanchez, C - 60-day IL

Caden Bodine, C - Day-to-day

Heston Kjerstad, LF - Day-to-day

Yankees vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

New York is 42-36 on the road and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Yankees are ranked first in runs scored, 12th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. They are ranked 18th in ERA.

Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 1, Judge had two walks and an RBI. New York will look to get some early runs again and have the pitching settle in. On the mound for the Yankees is Will Warren, who is 8-7, with a 4.44 ERA. He has six quality starts this season and has been inconsistent lately.

Baltimore is 36-39 at home and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Orioles are 23rd in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 24th in ERA.

Gunnar Henderson leads the team in batting average and RBIs. In Game 1, Henderson had one hit. The Orioles will look to avoid the big innings and find some confidence in their bats. On the mound for Baltimore is Trevor Rogers, who is 8-2, with a 1.43 ERA. He has 12 quality starts this season and hasn't had a bad outing all season.

Best Bet: Orioles Moneyline