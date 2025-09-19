Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Washington Nationals will wind down their season with an NL East rivalry matchup against the New York Mets.

The Nationals enter this game with a whopping 91 losses on their record, indicating how terribly this season has turned out for Washington and the organization's fans. Making matters even worse is the fact that the Mets are likely to capture a postseason spot with a couple of wins in this series, making this a valuable opportunity for both teams: the Nationals can help make sure the Mets are on the couch when the postseason starts, and New York can essentially secure itself a postseason berth by beating up on the Nationals.

The fact that interim manager Miguel Cairo has not named a starter does not inspire confidence in the Nationals. The most likely possibility is that Washington turns to its frightfully bad bullpen to handle this contest. The Nationals' relievers have posted a 5.56 ERA this season, the worst mark in the MLB, so asking that crew to handle an extended outing is a tough prospect at best.

The Mets have turned to two young starters at the end of the season, with one of them taking the hill tonight. Brandon Sprout is only 25 years old, and this game will mark his third-ever MLB appearance. His first two went quite well, with Sprout putting together six innings in each contest while holding his opponents to three runs in his first start and none in his second. The Nationals are an inviting matchup for the youngster to continue his solid pitching.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-120)

Mets -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline

Nationals +180

Mets -200

Totals

Over 8.5 (-101)

Under 8.5 (-114)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Mets Betting Trends

The Nationals are 72-81 ATS this season.

The Nationals are 41-34 ATS when playing on the road, one of their only positive ATS records in any circumstance.

The over is 20-19-7 when Washington faces a divisional opponent.

The Mets are 73-80 ATS this year.

The Mets are 38-40 ATS in games following a win.

The over is 25-18-3 when New York faces an NL East opponent.

Nationals vs Mets Injury Reports

Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz, C - Out

Drew Millas, C - Out

New York Mets

Tyrone Taylor, OF - Out

Nationals vs Mets Prediction and Pick

Given the nature of the prices, the Mets' money line is off-limits. Picking the Washington money line is equally silly, given that seeing any sort of return on that is extremely unlikely. Instead of either of those, the over stands out as an especially good pick. It should be open season for the New York lineup throughout all nine innings of this contest, so it would not be a surprise to see it crack the over on its own.