Rutgers Posts Complete Basketball Schedule for 2025-26 Season

The Rutgers basketball team released its complete schedule for 2025-26 on social media this morning. The Big Ten contender mapped out what's ahead for fans and players alike.

Need to plan ahead? The full schedule - including Big Ten matchups and non-conference games - is now available for download on the school's athletics website.

For this historic program, it's another chance at March success. They've made the NCAA Tournament eight times, coming out on top in their first game five times. Two memorable teams fought their way to the Sweet Sixteen.

Back in '76, something special happened. That incredible team raced to a 31-2 record and made it to the Final Four. Phil Sellers, their star player, averaged 19 points per game while the team kept winning until March came around.

Steve Pikiell's move from Stony Brook brought new energy to the program. His 2021 team beat Clemson in the NCAA Tournament - their first March Madness victory since Reagan's first term back in '83.

The team started playing in 1906, though things weren't easy at first. After a rough year, they took a break for five years before coming back in 1913. They've been playing ever since.

Looking to keep up with the team? The athletics department has stepped up its online presence. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or join the conversations on the Round Table forum.