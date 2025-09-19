Rangers vs Devils Game Preview

The New York Rangers take on the New Jersey Devils in their first preseason game Sunday.

Last season, the Rangers finished with a 39-36-7 record and ranked fifth in the Metropolitan Division. New York missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. Artemi Panarin topped the team in goals, assists, and points. The Rangers were simply too inconsistent, with long winning streaks followed by poor performances. Their biggest weakness was the power play, which was placed near the bottom of the league.

The Devils concluded last season with a 42-33-7 record and third place in the Metro Division. It was the second playoff appearance in three seasons. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated New Jersey in Round One of the Stanley Cup playoffs, four games to one. Jesper Bratt set a franchise record for assists with 67 and was among the leading scorers in that category. The Devils suffered some injuries to key players such as Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes.

Rangers vs Devils Betting Trends

Rangers are 3-2 in their last five games.

Rangers are 3-2 in their last five games against the spread.

Rangers are 20-21 in their road games against the spread.

The Devils are 1-4 in their last five games.

The Devils are 0-5 in their last five games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in two of the Devils' last five games.

Rangers vs Devils Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Braden Schneider, D - Out

Carson Soucy, D - Day-to-day

New Jersey Devils

Luke Hughes, D - Out

Stefan Noesen, RW - Out

Johnathan Kovacevic, D - Out

Rangers vs Devils Predictions and Picks

New York finished last season ranked 12th in scoring, 19th in goals against, 28th on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. Artemi Panarin leads the offense and is an excellent playmaker. Adam Fox is one of their greatest defensive skaters, and some fresh talent will aim to improve and possibly make an impact this season. They have a great top-six, but their defense is lacking in depth and consistency.