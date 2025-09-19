Rangers vs Devils Game Preview
The New York Rangers take on the New Jersey Devils in their first preseason game Sunday. Last season, the Rangers finished with a 39-36-7 record and ranked fifth in the…
The New York Rangers take on the New Jersey Devils in their first preseason game Sunday.
Last season, the Rangers finished with a 39-36-7 record and ranked fifth in the Metropolitan Division. New York missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. Artemi Panarin topped the team in goals, assists, and points. The Rangers were simply too inconsistent, with long winning streaks followed by poor performances. Their biggest weakness was the power play, which was placed near the bottom of the league.
The Devils concluded last season with a 42-33-7 record and third place in the Metro Division. It was the second playoff appearance in three seasons. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated New Jersey in Round One of the Stanley Cup playoffs, four games to one. Jesper Bratt set a franchise record for assists with 67 and was among the leading scorers in that category. The Devils suffered some injuries to key players such as Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes.
Rangers vs Devils Betting Trends
- Rangers are 3-2 in their last five games.
- Rangers are 3-2 in their last five games against the spread.
- Rangers are 20-21 in their road games against the spread.
- The Devils are 1-4 in their last five games.
- The Devils are 0-5 in their last five games against the spread.
- The totals have gone OVER in two of the Devils' last five games.
Rangers vs Devils Injury Reports
New York Rangers
- Braden Schneider, D - Out
- Carson Soucy, D - Day-to-day
New Jersey Devils
- Luke Hughes, D - Out
- Stefan Noesen, RW - Out
- Johnathan Kovacevic, D - Out
Rangers vs Devils Predictions and Picks
New York finished last season ranked 12th in scoring, 19th in goals against, 28th on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. Artemi Panarin leads the offense and is an excellent playmaker. Adam Fox is one of their greatest defensive skaters, and some fresh talent will aim to improve and possibly make an impact this season. They have a great top-six, but their defense is lacking in depth and consistency.
Last season, New Jersey finished 20th in scoring, fifth in goals against, third on the power play, and tied for second on the penalty kill. Jack Hughes is the Devils' major superstar and the type of player who averages a point per game. When healthy, New Jersey is a great offensive squad with strong transition play. Their top six is exceptional, but they may want more depth scoring outside of their top lines. New Jersey's speed could be a challenge for the Rangers, but this squad knows how to play defensive hockey when necessary.