New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Red Bulls needed a good break in the MLS schedule, and it appears they’ve got one, with a match to come against CF Montreal set to kick…

Kurt Boyer
Kyle Duncan #6 of New York Red Bulls and Sam Junqua #29 of Real Salt Lake battle for possession during a match.
Jordan Bank/Getty Images

The New York Red Bulls needed a good break in the MLS schedule, and it appears they've got one, with a match to come against CF Montreal set to kick off inside Saputo Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday. 

New York is only a skeptical moneyline betting favorite to defeat Montreal. The Red Bulls' dicey prediction out of Las Vegas not only has to do with the club's debatable form late this season, but also the pressure of trying to catch up in the Eastern Conference. The Red Bulls have but a few rounds to catch the Fire. 

Another problem is that CF Montreal is no longer a pushover, embracing the role of spoiler against U.S. teams that travel northward looking for an easy win. The currently last-place L'Impact is driving to finish above at least DC United on the table, taking points from three of its last four matches on home turf. 

Spread 

  • New York Red Bulls -0.25 (+102) 
  • CF Montreal +0.25 (-122)

Moneyline 

  • New York Red Bulls +131
  • CF Montreal +193
  • Draw +245

Total 

  • OVER 2.75 (-110)
  • UNDER 2.75 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The New York Red Bulls have lost five straight road games across competitions.
  • Emil Forsberg's goal Saturday snapped a 266:00 Red Bulls scoring drought. 
  • Totals have gone UNDER in four of CF Montreal's last five appearances. 

New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers Injury Reports 

New York Red Bulls

  • Goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci remains out with a ruptured ACL. 
  • Forward Cameron Harper remains out following knee surgery.
  • Forward Lewis Morgan is out with a hamstring strain.
  • Forward Wiktor Bogacz is questionable due to illness.
  • Defender Omar Valencia is questionable with an illness.

CF Montreal

  • Forward Giacomo Vrioni is out with a muscle injury.
  • Forward Mahala Opoku is out with a leg injury.
  • Defender Jalen Neal is out with Appendicitis. 

New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks 

L'Impact had a nice display of offense in Montreal's recent 3-2 win over visiting Austin. Overall, though, the blue-collar club is still playing determined defense and hoping that its goals come on the counterattack. Montreal's last turn against a lively attack on home grounds came against Chicago prior to the 2025 Leagues Cup, a game in which Hugo Cuypers netted a winner for the Fire early in the first half. 

If Montreal is a live underdog, it's due to New York's sagging morale following a letdown against Portland. The match was briefly deadlocked following a goal from Emil Forsberg that ended the Red Bulls' scoring drought, but Portland scored a fast winner to prevail 2-1. “Mistakes by goalkeeper Carlos Coronel and the entire unit … Coronel fell asleep on the Timbers' first goal,” recaps Michael Lewis of Front Row Soccer. “(The Red Bulls) can blame their defense for their latest defeat.” 

CF Montreal needs opponents who don't score too often, and who occasionally let in a soft goal over the course of 90:00. Regrettably, that's a pretty good description of the New York Red Bulls at this moment. Consider a sportsbook pick on Montreal's “double chance” proposition to win or produce a draw.

CF MontrealNew York Red Bulls
Kurt BoyerWriter
