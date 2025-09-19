Iowa Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

Rutgers is this summer's ultimate home team, going against a Big Ten lineup that cut its teeth with a big road effort soon after the season began. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will play their fourth game of a season-opening home stand against the visiting Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. EST this evening.

Iowa is favored to win, but not by a substantial margin. In fact, Rutgers is drawing enough bets on the money line to stay at just about a coin flip's wager to stay unbeaten at 4-0 following Week 4.

You can't say Iowa isn't more battle-tested than a Rutgers team which has beaten the MAC and the FCS. But the Hawkeyes' opening loss to Iowa State revealed a major weakness in Iowa's game on offense.

Spread

Hawkeyes -2.5 (-101)

Scarlet Knights +2.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Hawkeyes -129

Scarlet Knights +117

Total

OVER 45.5 (-108)

UNDER 45.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Betting Trends

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 7-2 in their last nine games.

Rutgers has gone 12-4 in its last 16 home games.

Iowa has defeated Rutgers in all four past matchups.

Totals have gone OVER in five of Rutgers' last six games.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Injury Reports

Iowa Hawkeyes

Running back Xavier Williams is out with an arm injury.

Tight end Addison Ostrenga is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Reece Vander Zee is questionable with a foot injury.

Running back Kamari Moulton is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jarriett Buie is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wide receiver Famah Toure is out for the season with a knee injury.

Running back Samuel Brown V is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Ian Strong is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jourdin Houston is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Predictions and Picks

Iowa's quarterback Mark Gronowski had a miserable game against ISU on Sept. 6, going 53% through the air for just 83 yards and a pick. Only one of Iowa's receivers, the senior Jacob Gill, had multiple catches.

Just when the Hawkeyes' offense regained its confidence in a 47-7 drubbing of UMass, last weekend's game came with injury concerns that could slow Iowa down again. “Defensive back Zach Lutmer was shaken up after crashing into Iowa's medical tent (where) junior tight end Zach Ortwerth was being attended to,” reported Zach Hiney of Hawkeyes Wire, going on to warn, “with senior tight end Addison Ostrenga lost for the season after an Achilles injury, Iowa can't afford a serious injury to Ortwerth.”