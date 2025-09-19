Chiefs vs Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to capture their first win of the season and get their offense in line.

The Chiefs are 0-2, having lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 in Week 2. It was a close game, as Kansas City struggled to score consistently. They just could not find a way to come up clutch in the fourth, resulting in their second straight one-possession loss. The Chiefs out-gained their opponents in total yards but lost time of possession. The red zone defense went 0-for-2, and they lost in turnovers 1-0. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played well, but could have been more effective with his passes.

The Giants are 0-2, having lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-37 in Week 2. It was a back-and-forth game, and New York witnessed the Cowboys tie and win late in OT. The Giants suffered a crushing defeat, but the offense gained significant confidence. New York actually won in passing yards, 422 to 343. Both sides committed numerous penalties, and turnovers were evenly distributed. The Giants lost this game because they went 1-for-5 in the red zone, and the red zone defense went 0-for-3.

Spread

Chiefs -6.5 (+104)

Giants +6.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Chiefs -270

Giants +245

Total

Over 44.5 (-114)

Under 44.5 (-100)

The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Chiefs vs Giants Betting Trends

Kansas City is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

Kansas City is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

Kansas City is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games against NY Giants.

The NY Giants are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games.

The total has gone under in 13 of the NY Giants' last 20 games.

The NY Giants are 1-13 SU in their last 14 games.

Chiefs vs Giants Injury Reports

Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Royals, WR - Questionable

Josh Simmons, OT - Questionable

Xavier Worthy, WR - Questionable

Mike Danna, DE - Questionable

Kristian Fulton, CB - Questionable

Nazeeh Johnson, S - Injured Reserve

Brandon George, LB - Injured Reserve

Ethan Driskell, OT - Out

Jake Briningstool, TE - Injured Reserve

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE - Injured Reserve

Deon Bush, S - Injured Reserve

Janarius Robinson, DE - Injured Reserve

Eric Scott Jr., CB - Injured Reserve

Keaontay Ingram, RB - Injured Reserve

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Gunner Olszewski, WR - Questionable

Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable

Jon Runyan, G - Questionable

John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable

Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR - Questionable

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB - Questionable

Chris Board, LB - Injured Reserve

Andrew Thomas, OT - Questionable

Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable

Darius Muasau, LB - Questionable

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured Reserve

Rico Payton, CB - Injured Reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured Reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured Reserve

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out

Eric Gray, RB - Out

TJ Moore, CB - Injured Reserve

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured Reserve

Chiefs vs Giants Predictions and Picks

Kansas City is 17th in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards, 24th in total points scored, and tied for 19th in points against. The Chiefs have faced two tough teams in succession, and Mahomes will seek to take his frustrations out on the Giants defense. Kansas City needs to find its game early because they have had below-average first halves. Last season, they were able to find some Mahomes magic in close games, but so far, that has not been the case. Both the receivers and the red zone defense must do better.

New York is ranked first in passing yards, 28th in rushing yards, tied for 18th in points scored, and tied for 27th in points conceded. The Giants lead the all-time series 11-4 and are 7-0 at home. The New York defense may struggle to slow down Mahomes, but Russell Wilson should be able to put up some impressive numbers again. He also has some depth in the receiving core, and maybe they can get the rushing game going. The Giants will need to improve their red zone performance and reduce turnovers significantly.

Best Bet: Over