Chiefs vs Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to capture their first win of the season and get their offense in line. The Chiefs are 0-2, having lost to the Philadelphia Eagles…
The Chiefs are 0-2, having lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 in Week 2. It was a close game, as Kansas City struggled to score consistently. They just could not find a way to come up clutch in the fourth, resulting in their second straight one-possession loss. The Chiefs out-gained their opponents in total yards but lost time of possession. The red zone defense went 0-for-2, and they lost in turnovers 1-0. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played well, but could have been more effective with his passes.
The Giants are 0-2, having lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-37 in Week 2. It was a back-and-forth game, and New York witnessed the Cowboys tie and win late in OT. The Giants suffered a crushing defeat, but the offense gained significant confidence. New York actually won in passing yards, 422 to 343. Both sides committed numerous penalties, and turnovers were evenly distributed. The Giants lost this game because they went 1-for-5 in the red zone, and the red zone defense went 0-for-3.
Spread
- Chiefs -6.5 (+104)
- Giants +6.5 (-117)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -270
- Giants +245
Total
- Over 44.5 (-114)
- Under 44.5 (-100)
The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Chiefs vs Giants Betting Trends
- Kansas City is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.
- Kansas City is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.
- Kansas City is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games against NY Giants.
- The NY Giants are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games.
- The total has gone under in 13 of the NY Giants' last 20 games.
- The NY Giants are 1-13 SU in their last 14 games.
Chiefs vs Giants Injury Reports
Kansas City Chiefs
- Jalen Royals, WR - Questionable
- Josh Simmons, OT - Questionable
- Xavier Worthy, WR - Questionable
- Mike Danna, DE - Questionable
- Kristian Fulton, CB - Questionable
- Nazeeh Johnson, S - Injured Reserve
- Brandon George, LB - Injured Reserve
- Ethan Driskell, OT - Out
- Jake Briningstool, TE - Injured Reserve
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE - Injured Reserve
- Deon Bush, S - Injured Reserve
- Janarius Robinson, DE - Injured Reserve
- Eric Scott Jr., CB - Injured Reserve
- Keaontay Ingram, RB - Injured Reserve
New York Giants
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out
- Gunner Olszewski, WR - Questionable
- Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable
- Jon Runyan, G - Questionable
- John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable
- Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable
- Wan'Dale Robinson, WR - Questionable
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB - Questionable
- Chris Board, LB - Injured Reserve
- Andrew Thomas, OT - Questionable
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable
- Darius Muasau, LB - Questionable
- Micah McFadden, LB - Injured Reserve
- Rico Payton, CB - Injured Reserve
- Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured Reserve
- Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured Reserve
- Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out
- Eric Gray, RB - Out
- TJ Moore, CB - Injured Reserve
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured Reserve
Chiefs vs Giants Predictions and Picks
Kansas City is 17th in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards, 24th in total points scored, and tied for 19th in points against. The Chiefs have faced two tough teams in succession, and Mahomes will seek to take his frustrations out on the Giants defense. Kansas City needs to find its game early because they have had below-average first halves. Last season, they were able to find some Mahomes magic in close games, but so far, that has not been the case. Both the receivers and the red zone defense must do better.
New York is ranked first in passing yards, 28th in rushing yards, tied for 18th in points scored, and tied for 27th in points conceded. The Giants lead the all-time series 11-4 and are 7-0 at home. The New York defense may struggle to slow down Mahomes, but Russell Wilson should be able to put up some impressive numbers again. He also has some depth in the receiving core, and maybe they can get the rushing game going. The Giants will need to improve their red zone performance and reduce turnovers significantly.
Best Bet: Over
Last week, both of these teams failed to make stops in the red zone, and the Giants' offense is improving. The Chiefs understand that they can improve their game and will strive to find it early on. New York is preparing for another type of shootout game. Time of possession and ball management will be critical.