Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte FC is becoming the “Indiana Pacers” of MLS from an odds making perspective. Charlotte is on an immense hot streak that Las Vegas feels certain is going to end whenever the Crown plays its next game. Then the sizzling trend continues … and the next batch of odds is set sternly against them.

New York City FC is a (+120) betting favorite over Charlotte FC in an MLS Eastern Conference showdown poised to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium this Saturday. What makes Charlotte's 2-to-1 odds more confusing is that New York City FC had to play Columbus this week, while Charlotte got to rest.

Why are the Pigeons solid sportsbook favorites to win on their second appearance in four days? It can't have much to do with Charlotte's last performance, in which the Crown embarrassed Inter Miami 3-0.

Spread

Charlotte FC +0.5 (-115)

New York City FC -0.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC +260

New York City FC -108

Draw +275

Total

OVER 2.75 (-120)

UNDER 2.75 (+100)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Betting Trends

Charlotte FC is 5-1-1 against New York City Football Club.

Totals have gone UNDER in three of the teams' last four matchups.

Charlotte has won its last three road matches.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a groin injury.

Defender Harry Toffolo is out with a muscle injury.

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Defender Nico Cavallo is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Predictions and Picks

The Eastern Conference standings offer a clue as to why NYCFC is expected to beat Charlotte. The host Pigeons need three points far worse than the Crown does. Charlotte FC's wonderful streak has put the Carolina team in a position to earn a solid seed in the playoffs. Meanwhile, this weekend's hosts aren't guaranteed an MLS postseason spot yet, even with a 14-win record on NYCFC's ledger so far.

Don't overlook Charlotte's record-tying streak of consecutive wins coming into Saturday's game, or the club's outside shot at the MLS Supporters Shield. Whatever you do, don't overlook striker Idan Toklomati. It was Charlotte's 21-year-old phenom who had all three goals against Inter Miami last round, outshining even Lionel Messi, who missed a penalty attempt. (Charlotte needs) one more win and they'll have the MLS record (of 10 straight victories),” reports J. Sam Jones of the Major League Soccer homepage.