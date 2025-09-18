Yankees vs Orioles Odds, Spread, and Total

The Yankees head into Baltimore tonight looking to tighten their grip on their playoff berth and cool off the streaking Orioles. The first pitch is 7:15 p.m. EST at Camden Yards.

New York (85–67), winners of five of their last seven, leads Seattle and Boston by two games for the top Wild Card slot and trails Toronto by just two in the AL East.

Meanwhile, Baltimore (72–80) is operating in spoiler mode following a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox.

Max Fried (17–5, 3.03 ERA) takes the mound for New York after another dominant season. The left-hander has given up two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts.

Baltimore counters with rookie Cade Povich (3–7, 5.05 ERA), who has battled inconsistency over his 18 starts. Through 101.2 innings, the 25-year-old lefty has given up 110 hits but struck out 109 batters.

Aaron Judge continues to headline the Yankees' push to October, batting .329 with 48 homers and 103 RBI. As a team, New York has launched a league-best 258 home runs and scored 794 runs. Baltimore leans on its young core with Gunnar Henderson (.274, 16 HR, 64 RBI) and Jackson Holliday (17 HR, 55 RBI), but is missing All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman on the injured list.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (-124)

Orioles +1.5 (+113)

Moneyline

Yankees -192

Orioles +173

Total

Over 9 (+101)

Under 9 (-111)

The above data was collected on Sept. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

Both teams are 6-4 in their last 10 games but 4-6 against the spread.

The Yankees have won 15 of their last 19 road games.

The Orioles have won 11 of their last 15 games.

Yankees games have hit the over in six of their last nine.

The total has gone under in nine of the Orioles' past 12 games.

The under has hit in five of the past six matchups between these two teams.

Yankees vs Orioles Injury Reports

Yankees

Brent Headrick, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Orioles

Adley Rutschman, C — 10-day IL (oblique).

Colin Selby, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Gary Sanchez, C — 60-day IL (knee).

Scott Blewett, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Yankees vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

"Max Fried gives the Yankees a clear edge on the mound. He enters with a 17–5 record, a 3.03 ERA, and 169 strikeouts over 181.1 innings, having delivered a quality start in four of his last five outings. His command has been elite—just 36 walks all season—and he's held opponents to a .228 batting average while averaging 8.4 strikeouts per nine .... With New York's lineup clicking and Fried in control, this sets up as a strong spot for the Yankees to cover both the moneyline and runline." — David Hess, Winners and Whiners

"The Orioles have nothing to play for at this stage, and I'm not excited to get behind Povich and his 5.05 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. Povich has allowed 36 hits and 20 earned runs in his last 37 innings .... No, thanks. The Yankees are fighting for playoff positioning, and Fried has allowed 27 hits and 7 runs in his last 32.1 innings. The Yankees need to take advantage of a series like this to put themselves in a nice position heading into the last week. Give me the Yanks and the runline for max betting value." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz