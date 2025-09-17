Yankees vs Twins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Yankees look to win the rubber match against the Minnesota Twins.

The Yankees are 84-67 and are second in the American League East Division. They are five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place, and they presently hold the first wild-card spot. New York lost Game 1 of this series 7-0, but rebounded with a 10-9 triumph in Game 2. After four innings, the Yankees were ahead 10-1, yet they nearly lost. Many players had multi-hit games, with Trent Grisham leading the attack with two hits, including a home run and three RBIs.

The Minnesota Twins are 66-85 and are fourth in the American League Central Division. The Twins are eliminated from the playoffs, but they have played the Yankees tough in this series. Minnesota's offense has excelled at coming back in the second half of games. They had a solid first game on both sides of the ball and nearly pulled off an incredible comeback in the second. Almost everyone in the lineup recorded a hit, with Trevor Larnach leading the attack with two walks, two RBIs, and a home run.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (-103)

Twins +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Yankees -159

Twins +144

Total

OVER 9 (-118)

UNDER 9 (+101)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends

NY Yankees are 4-2 SU in their last six games.

NY Yankees are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against Minnesota.

NY Yankees are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Minnesota's last 20 games.

Minnesota is 4-11 SU in its last 15 games.

Minnesota is 2-7 SU in its last nine games at home.

Yankees vs Twins Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Brando Mayea, CF - Day-to-day

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL

Minnesota Twins

Christian Vazquez, C - 10-day IL

Ryan Jeffers, C - 7-day IL

Alan Roden, LF - 60-day IL

Yankees vs Twins Predictions and Picks

New York is 40-36 on the road and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Yankees are ranked first in runs scored, 15th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. They are ranked 17th in ERA.

Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 2, he had one hit and one RBI. New York will look for that early offense again and try not to let their guard down against the spoiler role Twins. On the mound for the Yankees is Luis Gil, who is 4-1, with a 2.83 ERA. He has two quality starts this season, and in his last two outings, he has given up one earned run.

Minnesota is 37-39 at home and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Twins are tied for 23rd in runs scored, 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 24th in ERA.

Byron Buxton leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 2, he had one double, one walk, and scored twice. Minnesota will look to keep the confident offense going and maybe get a big inning early in the game. On the mound for the Twins is Taj Bradley, who is 6-7, with a 4.88 ERA. He has 12 quality starts this season, but the team has lost his last five outings.

Best Bet: Yankees Spread