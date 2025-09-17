Padres vs Mets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Diego Padres look to rebound after a tough 8-3 loss to the New York Mets in Game 1.

The Padres are 82-69 and are second in the NL West Division. They are two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead. San Diego is also in the second wild-card spot, four games ahead of the New York Mets. In the Game 1 loss, the Pads were down 5-0 early and never recovered. The bottom of the order was most of the offense and Jackson Merrill led the way with two hits, including a home run and an RBI.

The Mets are 78-73 and second in the National League East Division. They are clinging to the final wild card place, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are just a game and a half back. New York set the tone early in Game 1 and the pitching did the rest. It was a statement win and most of their big bats did all the damage. Francisco Lindor led the way on offense with two hits, including a home run and an RBI.

Spread

Padres -1.5 (+171)

Mets +1.5 (-202)

Moneyline

Padres +108

Mets -118

Total

OVER 7.5 (-107)

UNDER 7.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Padres vs Mets Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of San Diego's last nine games.

San Diego is 4-1 SU in its last five games against NY Mets.

The total has gone OVER in eight of San Diego's last 11 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in five of NY Mets' last seven games.

NY Mets is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of NY Mets' last 12 games at home.

Padres vs Mets Injury Reports

San Diego Padres

Eguy Rosario, 3B - Day-to-day

Ethan Salas, C - Day-to-day

Xander Bogaerts, SS - 10-day IL

Andy Thomas, C - Out

Justin Lopez. SS - Day-to-day

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C - Day-to-day

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL

Joey Meneses, 1B - Day-to-day

Luis Torrens, C - 10-day IL

Tyrone Taylor, CF - 10-day IL

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Padres vs Mets Predictions and Picks

San Diego is 35-41 on the road and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Padres are tied 20th in runs scored, eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging percentage. They are ranked third in ERA.

Manny Machado leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In Game 1, he only had one hit. The Padres bats cooled off fast from the Rockies series and they will definitely look for a better start in Game 2. On the mound for San Diego is Nick Pivetta, who is 13-5, with a 2.73 ERA. He has 19 quality starts this season and is coming off of a shutout against the Cincinnati Reds.

New York is 47-29 at home and 2-8 in its last 10 games. The Mets are 11th in runs scored, 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. They are ranked 16th in ERA.

Pete Alonso leads the team in batting average and RBIs. In Game 1, he had two hits, including a home run and an RBI. New York has won two games in a row and the offense is trending up again. On the mound for the Mets is David Peterson, who is 9-5, with a 3.77 ERA. He has 14 quality starts this season, but New York has lost three of his last four outings.

Best Bet: Under