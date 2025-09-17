Padres vs Mets: Odds, Spread, and Total
The San Diego Padres look to rebound after a tough 8-3 loss to the New York Mets in Game 1. The Padres are 82-69 and are second in the NL…
The San Diego Padres look to rebound after a tough 8-3 loss to the New York Mets in Game 1.
The Padres are 82-69 and are second in the NL West Division. They are two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead. San Diego is also in the second wild-card spot, four games ahead of the New York Mets. In the Game 1 loss, the Pads were down 5-0 early and never recovered. The bottom of the order was most of the offense and Jackson Merrill led the way with two hits, including a home run and an RBI.
The Mets are 78-73 and second in the National League East Division. They are clinging to the final wild card place, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are just a game and a half back. New York set the tone early in Game 1 and the pitching did the rest. It was a statement win and most of their big bats did all the damage. Francisco Lindor led the way on offense with two hits, including a home run and an RBI.
Spread
- Padres -1.5 (+171)
- Mets +1.5 (-202)
Moneyline
- Padres +108
- Mets -118
Total
- OVER 7.5 (-107)
- UNDER 7.5 (-108)
*The above data was collected on Sept. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Padres vs Mets Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in six of San Diego's last nine games.
- San Diego is 4-1 SU in its last five games against NY Mets.
- The total has gone OVER in eight of San Diego's last 11 games on the road.
- The total has gone OVER in five of NY Mets' last seven games.
- NY Mets is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.
- The total has gone OVER in eight of NY Mets' last 12 games at home.
Padres vs Mets Injury Reports
San Diego Padres
- Eguy Rosario, 3B - Day-to-day
- Ethan Salas, C - Day-to-day
- Xander Bogaerts, SS - 10-day IL
- Andy Thomas, C - Out
- Justin Lopez. SS - Day-to-day
New York Mets
- Francisco Alvarez, C - Day-to-day
- Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL
- Joey Meneses, 1B - Day-to-day
- Luis Torrens, C - 10-day IL
- Tyrone Taylor, CF - 10-day IL
- Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day
- Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL
Padres vs Mets Predictions and Picks
San Diego is 35-41 on the road and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Padres are tied 20th in runs scored, eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging percentage. They are ranked third in ERA.
Manny Machado leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In Game 1, he only had one hit. The Padres bats cooled off fast from the Rockies series and they will definitely look for a better start in Game 2. On the mound for San Diego is Nick Pivetta, who is 13-5, with a 2.73 ERA. He has 19 quality starts this season and is coming off of a shutout against the Cincinnati Reds.
New York is 47-29 at home and 2-8 in its last 10 games. The Mets are 11th in runs scored, 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. They are ranked 16th in ERA.
Pete Alonso leads the team in batting average and RBIs. In Game 1, he had two hits, including a home run and an RBI. New York has won two games in a row and the offense is trending up again. On the mound for the Mets is David Peterson, who is 9-5, with a 3.77 ERA. He has 14 quality starts this season, but New York has lost three of his last four outings.
Best Bet: Under
The Padres will attempt to improve their start in Game 2, and Pivetta should be able to slow down the Mets offense. The Mets are finally on a small winning streak, and Peterson will aim to give them a good game. Both clubs will want to tighten things up as they compete for postseason seeds.