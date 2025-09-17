New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Odds, Spread, and Total

So much for bookmakers setting the odds based on past trends. New York City FC's favorable line to win tonight's game with the Columbus Crew, set to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST inside Yankee Stadium, flies in the face of sportsbook trends, including the Columbus Crew's seven-game unbeaten streak in the matchup.

MLS home teams win often, and NYCFC is winning often at home and on the road these days. The Pigeons' hot streak cancels out Columbus's historical dominance in the eyes of Las Vegas.

The match's longer-than-usual odds on a drawn outcome show that the Pigeons and Crew are expected to let loose in the Big Apple. In spite of NYCFC's reputation for defense, the O/U line is up at a solid (3).

Spread

New York City FC -0.25 (-122)

Columbus Crew +0.25 (+102)

Moneyline

New York City FC +106

Columbus Crew +220

Draw +275

Total

OVER 3 (-105)

UNDER 3 (-115)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Betting Trends

New York City FC has won five of its last seven league matches.

Columbus has lost just once in its last six MLS road games.

Columbus is unbeaten in its last seven against NYCFC.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Defender Nico Cavallo is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

Columbus Crew

Defender Rudy Camacho is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Sean Zawadzki is out with a knee injury.

DefenderMohamed Farsi is questionable with a pelvis injury.

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe is questionable with a torso injury.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks

NYCFC's blogosphere is in full admiration mode for the Pigeons following Saturday's 3-1 win over the Chicago Fire, which also put a damper on Chicago's playoff hopes. Teenager Seymour Reid scored his first MLS goal in the victory, while Raul Gustavo debuted at center-back and made three interceptions.

The reviews of NYCFC keeper Matt Freese, who's warming to the challenge of the league's stretch run, are glowing enough to cast doubt on that high total-goals line set for tonight. “Freese had two saves during the game. However, both were critical … his catches and stops during play were on point all evening,” boasts the Pigeons' beat from FanSided MLS.