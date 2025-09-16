Undefeated Rutgers Drops in National Rankings Despite 3-0 Start

Even with their perfect record, Rutgers football fell five spots to 44th in ESPN's Football Power Index. The unexpected drop comes after winning their first three games to start the 2025 season.

Their chances of making a bowl game are now at 77.1% - a small but noticeable 1.5% drop from last week. Different ranking systems tell different stories, with Massey Ratings putting the team at 41st.

The Knights beat their early opponents handily: squeaking past Ohio (34-31), dominating Miami of Ohio (45-17), and crushing Norfolk State (60-10). Still, these wins weren't enough to grab the attention of AP Top 25 voters.

Rankings across sports media vary widely. ESPN's SP+ has them at 46th, while USA Today ranks them 52nd. CBS Sports moved them down two spots to 53rd in their newest rankings.

Looking at player stats, QB Athan Kaliakmanis has passed for 511 yards in three games. The running game is solid with Antwan Raymond's 169 yards on the ground, while Ian Strong leads all receivers with 216 yards.

But the tough part is still coming. Their next eight games include matchups against powerhouses #4 Oregon and top-ranked Ohio State, plus two other ranked teams.

Conference play kicks off when Iowa comes to SHI Stadium September 19 for a night game at 8:00 PM. Their perfect non-conference record puts them third in the Big Ten standings.