Padres vs Mets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Diego Padres hope to win three straight games and move closer to first place in the NL West Division standings.

The Padres are 82-68 and are second in the NL West Division. They are two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead. San Diego is also in the second wild-card spot, five games ahead of the New York Mets. They just took three out of four from the lowly Colorado Rockies. The offense struggled in the first two games but took off in the last two.

The Mets are 77-73 and second in the National League East Division. They are clinging to the final wild card place, and three teams are two games back or fewer. New York lost two of three to the Texas Rangers, but they were able to win the last game of the series, breaking an eight-game losing streak. The Mets' pitching performed admirably in the past two games, while the offense finally got the huge hit they needed.

Spread

Padres -1.5 (+173)

Mets +1.5 (-206)

Moneyline

Padres +107

Mets -119

Total

OVER 8 (-101)

UNDER 8 (-114)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Padres vs Mets Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of San Diego's last eight games.

San Diego is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

San Diego is 5-1 SU in its last six games against the NY Mets.

The total has gone OVER in four of the NY Mets' last six games.

NY Mets are 1-8 SU in their last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Mets' last six games against San Diego.

Padres vs Mets Injury Reports

San Diego Padres

Eguy Rosario, 3B - Day-to-day

Ethan Salas, C - Day-to-day

Xander Bogaerts, SS - 10-day IL

Luis Arraez, 1B - Day-to-day

Andy Thomas, C - Out

Justin Lopez. SS - Day-to-day

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL

Joey Meneses, 1B - Day-to-day

Luis Torrens, C - 10-day IL

Tyrone Taylor, CF - 10-day IL

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Padres vs Mets Predictions and Picks

San Diego is 35-40 on the road and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Padres are ranked 20th in runs scored, eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging percentage. They are ranked third in ERA.

Manny Machado leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In the Rockies series, Machado had eight hits, including four home runs and eight RBI's. The Padres' bats are confident, and they will look to keep the offense going for Game 1. On the mound for San Diego is Michael King, who is 4-2, with a 2.87 ERA. He has two quality starts this season and hasn't had a bad outing all season.

New York is 46-29 at home and 2-8 in its last 10 games. The Mets are 11th in runs scored, 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. They are ranked 16th in ERA.

Pete Alonso leads the team in batting average and RBIs. In the Texas series, he had three hits, including a walk-off, three-run home run, in the finale. New York will look to keep the pitching consistent and build a much-needed winning streak. On the mound for the Mets is Clay Holmes, who is 11-8, with a 3.75 ERA. He has seven quality starts this season, but New York has lost his last three outings.

Best Bet: Padres Moneyline