New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will play a surprisingly important game against the Minnesota Twins tonight. New York is firmly entrenched in the American League Wild Card race, but there is plenty of time for that status to change if the Yankees lose games like this one. The Twins have long been removed from playoff contention, but the chance to play spoiler to one of the most popular teams in the MLB surely holds some appeal for them.

Leading the charge for the Yankees tonight is starting pitcher Cam Schlittler. Schlittler has been surprisingly reliable in his first year in the big leagues, putting up a 3.05 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP in his 11 starts. Those are fantastic numbers from a 24-year-old, and they should translate to a high measure of success against a Minnesota lineup that has had a rough season overall.

The Twins held a huge fire sale at the trade deadline, a move that unsurprisingly contributed to the pitching staff becoming notably worse. Guys like Zebby Matthews have been forced into action, and he has not achieved the same level of success in his second MLB season as Schlittler in his first. He has posted a 5.06 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP in 14 starts, most recently allowing five runs in 4.2 innings to an incompetent Los Angeles Angels offense. A date with the Yankees is almost surely a recipe for a rough outing tonight.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (-102)

Twins +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Yankees -163

Twins +151

Totals

Over 9 (-103)

Under 9 (-113)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends

The Yankees are 70-80 ATS this year.

The Yankees are 33-42 ATS when they play on the road.

The under is 54-42-6 when New York faces an American League opponent.

The Twins are 70-80 ATS this season, too.

The Twins are 27-48 ATS when they play at home.

The under is 34-28-3 when Minnesota enters the game as an underdog.

Yankees vs Twins Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Oswaldo Cabrera, UTIL - Out

Minnesota Twins

Ryan Jeffers, C - Out

Christian Vazquez, C - Out

Justin Topa, RP - Out

Yankees vs Twins Prediction and Pick

The Yankees' spread is somewhat appealing. Schlittler should have a decent outing, and a poor outing from Matthews is even more likely. New York should coast to a victory here.