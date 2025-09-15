Yankees vs Twins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Yankees hope to get back in the win column and off to a good start in their new series.

The Yankees are 83-66 and are second in the American League East Division. They are four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place, and they presently hold the first wild card spot. New York just won two out of three from the rival Boston Red Sox. The games were close, and the pitching was strong in the first two games. The Yankees lost the series finale, 6-4. Boston scored six runs in the first inning, and New York never recovered.

The Minnesota Twins are 65-84 and are fourth in the American League Central Division. The rest of their schedule features games against teams that will be in the playoffs or are competing for a playoff position. The Twins will look to play the spoiler role. Minnesota has dropped four of its previous five games, including two of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks. During that series, the offense started well but eventually slowed down.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (-113)

Twins +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Yankees -170

Twins +163

Total

OVER 9 (-109)

UNDER 9 (-107)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of the New York Yankees' last six games.

The NY Yankees are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games.

The NY Yankees are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games against Minnesota.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Minnesota's last 19 games.

Minnesota is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Minnesota's last 15 games against the NY Yankees.

Yankees vs Twins Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe, SS - Day-to-day

Brando Mayea, CF - Day-to-day

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL

Minnesota Twins

Christian Vazquez, C - 10-day IL

Ryan Jeffers, C - 7-day IL

Alan Roden, LF - 60-day IL

Yankees vs Twins Predictions and Picks

New York is 39-35 on the road and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Yankees are ranked first in runs scored, 12th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. They are ranked 16th in ERA.

Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In the Boston series, Judge had five hits, including two home runs. The Yankees need to win these games against below .500 teams, and they just might be able to get the division. On the mound for the Yankees is Carlos Rodon, who is 16-8, with a 3.11 ERA.

Minnesota is 36-38 at home and 3-7 in its last 10 games. The Twins are 25th in runs scored, 22nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 24th in ERA. Byron Buxton leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In the Arizona series, he had two hits and a run scored. Minnesota will look to get the bats going early and try to avoid any big Yankee offensive innings. On the mound for the Twins is Simeon Woods Richardson, who is 6-4, with a 4.58 ERA.

Best Bet: Yankees Spread