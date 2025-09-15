Rutgers Demolishes Norfolk State 60-10, Sets School Scoring Record

In a complete blowout, Rutgers destroyed Norfolk State at SHI Stadium on September 13, 2025. The win sealed their third straight victory and kept alive their run of putting up more than 30 points in seven straight games.

The Scarlet Knights rolled up 563 yards of offense, while NSU struggled to get just 220. QB Athan Kaliakmanis carved up the defense for 309 yards and a touchdown pass.

"It was really one of those games where you just had to be patient, stick to your rules...we tried to run the ball more today...but I think we have a fun offense," said Greg Schiano to On The Banks.

Special teams came out hot, turning two blocked punts into touchdowns in the first quarter. Jett Elad blocked one kick while Kaj Sanders grabbed another for a score.

The run game piled up 180 yards. Antwan Raymond scored twice as part of a rotating backfield that kept the offense moving.

NSU's offense couldn't get going against the tough defense. QB Otto Kuhns completed only eight passes while under heavy pressure. Their only highlight came when Kevon King broke loose for a touchdown run, ending with 56 yards.

"These games are important. It's an opportunity to grow and compete hard...one game is going to set you up for the next...every experience matters," said first-year NSU coach Michael Vick.

The relentless defense swatted down several extra points and shut out NSU for three quarters. Eric O'Neill and Jordan Walker led the linebacker corps, while Edd Guerrier busted through the line.

With this win, RU stayed perfect against Norfolk State, moving to 5-0 since they first played in 2007.

Late in the game, backup QB AJ Surace got some playing time. KJ Duff and Ben Black pulled in important catches, as Sean Ashenfelder sparked the special teams.