Yankees vs Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Total

The Yankees head into Fenway Park tonight with a chance to reset the rivalry and keep their grip on second place in the American League East. The Red Sox sit just a half-game behind heading into the three-game series. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EST.

New York (81-65) snapped a brief skid with a 9-3 win over Detroit yesterday, while the Red Sox (81-66) dropped the finale of their West Coast trip to Oakland after winning three straight.

Luis Gil (3-1, 3.31 ERA) gets the start for New York, making his first appearance against Boston this season. The right-hander has allowed two runs or fewer in six straight starts.

He'll face Lucas Giolito (10-3, 3.38 ERA), a steady veteran presence for the Red Sox who got roughed up for four runs (two earned) in a five-inning start against Arizona last week.

Boston leads the rivalry 8-2 this season, winning eight straight before dropping the most recent matchup in late August.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+130)

Red Sox +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline

Yankees -126

Red Sox +106

Total

Over 9 (+1--)

Under 9 (-120)

The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have won 12 of their last 17 games but are just 1-8 in their last nine against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 matchups and 3-1 at home.

The Yankees are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 3-2 on the road.

The Red Sox have won 13 of their last 20 games.

The total has gone over in 12 of the Yankees' last 18 games.

The under has landed in four of the Red Sox's last five games.

Yankees vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Yankees

Anthony Volpe, SS — Day to day (labrum).

Brent Headrick, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Red Sox

Romy Gonzalez, 1BB — Day to day (knee).

Dustin May, SP — 15-day IL (undisclosed).

Wilyer Abreu, RF — 10-day IL (calf).

Jordan Hicks, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Richard Fitts, SP — 15-day IL (arm).

Luis Guerrero, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Yankees vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

"Give me the Yankees to pick up the victory in the first game of the series. Gil has been impressive this season, and in his last start, he gave up only three hits and one run. Giolito, on the other hand, gave up four runs in his last start, and he's going to have some major issues here. The Yankees offense has all kinds of confidence after the way they played [yesterday] with their offense, and I expect a couple of home runs are going to be the difference here in this game. Back the Yankees." — Shane Mickle, Sports Chat Place

"Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil has done a nice job keeping the ball in the park, allowing only two home runs across seven starts and 35.1 innings. However, he appears due for regression .... Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito has been solid over the past three months, with the Red Sox going 12–4 in his last 16 starts. Giolito has posted a 2.33 ERA with 0.9 home runs allowed per nine innings and is backed by a bullpen that ranks fifth in ERA since July 1 at 3.24. By contrast, the Yankees' bullpen ERA of 5.77 in that span ranks 29th. Pick: Red Sox." — Greg Peterson, VSiN