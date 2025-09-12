Rangers vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

Jacob deGrom is back in Queens, but this time he's wearing Texas blue. The former Mets ace makes his return to Citi Field tonight as New York limps in riding a six-game losing streak that has shrunk their NL wild card lead to just 1.5 games. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EST.

Rookie right-hander Jonah Tong (1-1, 4.09 ERA) will take the mound for New York in just his third major league appearance. The 21-year-old has shown flashes of promise with 12 strikeouts in 11 innings, but he'll face a tall task against deGrom (11-7, 2.78 ERA). The Rangers' righty has been sharp in his first full season back from injury, striking out 169 over 155.2 innings and giving up an average of 1.6 runs over his last five starts.

New York (76-71) still has a slight lead over Cincinnati and San Francisco for the final NL playoff spot but have lost seven of their last eight, outscored 36-15 during the losing streak.

Texas (77-70), winners of four straight, swept the Brewers earlier this week and remains in the thick of the AL West and Wild Card races, just two games behind Seattle and Houston. The Rangers are missing home run and RBI leaders Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager to the injured list.

Spread

Rangers -1.5 (+171)

Mets +1.5 (-198)

Moneyline

Rangers -102

Mets -106

Total

Over 7.5 (-103)

Under 7.5 (-109)

The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Rangers are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Mets are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 matchups.

The Rangers have won five of their last six.

The Mets are winless in their last four attempts to win when named the underdog.

The total has gone over in 10 of the Rangers' past 15 games on the road.

The under has hit in eight of the last 12 matchups between these two teams.

Rangers vs Mets Injury Reports

Rangers

Adolis Garcia, RF — 10-day IL (quadriceps)

Sam Haggerty, CF — 10-day IL (ankle)

Tyler Mahle, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder)

Danny Coulombe, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder)

Corey Seager, SS — 10-day IL (abdomen)

Mets

Tyrone Taylor, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring)

Drew Smith, RP —60-day IL (elbow)

Rangers vs Mets Predictions and Picks

"The Mets continue to pile up the losses and can't be trusted. It's comical how a team so talented keeps losing the way it has. The jury is also still out on Tong, who has just 11 innings under his belt .... You know deGrom will be motivated to face his former team for the first time in his career .... The Mets feel like a team waiting for the offseason. It's strange. Give me the Rangers." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"The emotional element of deGrom's return to Citi Field can't be ignored, but neither can the cold, hard statistics that favor Texas. The Rangers have played superior baseball throughout the season despite a similar record, boasting better run prevention, a stronger run differential, and now have their ace on the mound in a park where he's historically excelled .... Look for a classic deGrom performance — seven-plus innings, eight-plus strikeouts, and minimal damage — leading to a Rangers victory in a relatively low-scoring affair." — Joe Jensen, Predictem