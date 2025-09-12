Norfolk State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

Sportsbooks are putting more odds on the Football Championship Subdivision's teams than ever. They're also not shy of handicapping odds on FBS-on-FBS mismatches like Ohio State against Ohio. But there's a taboo in Sin City against FBS-on-FCS betting lines in the mid-2020s, a reason why Rutgers football odds are coming out late, if at all, on a week that does not portend an easy shutout for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers plays host to Norfolk State this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST. The Scarlet Knights are 4-0 all-time against the Spartans of the FCS. Norfolk State is coached by the former NFL superstar Michael Vick.

Norfolk State is a struggling team that hasn't won on the road since 2021. Rutgers is poised to score almost every time it has the ball against one of the lower division's most porous teams. Norfolk State's offense, however, could bother Rutgers enough to contribute to a high final point-total on Saturday.

Norfolk State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Betting Trends

Rutgers has gone 11-4 in its last 15 home games.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 4-0 against Norfolk State.

Norfolk State has lost 10 straight games and 20 consecutive away games.

Norfolk State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Injury Reports

Norfolk State Spartans

None

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Cornerback D.K. Gilley is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Famah Toure is out for the season with a knee injury.

Running back Samuel Brown V is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Logan Blake is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Edd Guerrier is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Norfolk State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Predictions and Picks

How big a mismatch is Rutgers' offense versus the Norfolk State defense? Rutgers has scored more than 30 points in six consecutive games dating back to November of last year. QB Athan Kaliakmanis passed for 252 yards on just 23 attempts against a solid Ohio Bobcats defense in Week 1. Norfolk's defense, meanwhile, couldn't even stop Virginia State of Division 2 in a close Week 2 contest.

For the Scarlet Knights defense, this Saturday is summed up aptly by Pete Fiutak of College Football News: “Norfolk State will get some points on the board, but Rutgers will call its shot. The Scarlet Knight running game will take over in the second half.” Spartans QB Otto Kuhns, looking to sharpen his game under Coach Vick, had a snakebitten Week 1 outing against Towson in which Kuhns outplayed his counterpart, Andrew Indorf of the Tigers.