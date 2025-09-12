New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Red Bulls can qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs, but they'll need to scale an obstacle course first. The Red Bulls face two consecutive road matches, followed by a derby with New York City Football Club, and finally a pair of games against Ohio's powerful teams. Somehow, the Red Bulls must catch Chicago in spite of a two-point deficit, while working their way out of a late summer scoring slump.

New York tries to emerge from the international break with a win in the Pacific Northwest when the Portland Timbers play host to the New York Red Bulls this Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. EST.

MLS bookmakers favor Portland, which is in its own tense race to finish above the water line in the Western Conference. However, they're not prepared to give the Timbers a chop at minus-odds.

Spread

New York Red Bulls +0.25 (+100)

Portland Timbers -0.25 (-120)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +230

Portland Timbers +109

Draw +250

Total

Over 2.75 (-102)

Under 2.75 (-118)

The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls have lost four straight MLS road games.

The Red Bulls have not scored a goal in over 200 minutes of play.

Totals have gone over in eight of Portland's last 10 matches.

Portland is winless in its last five appearances.

New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci remains out with a ruptured ACL.

Forward Cameron Harper remains out following knee surgery.

Portland Timbers

Forward Jonathan Rodriguez is out with a hip injury.

Midfielder Felipe Carballo is out for the season with an ACL tear.

New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers Predictions and Picks

There's no upbeat vibe in the Red Bulls organization. The club heard Wednesday that its 16-year-old prospect Éder Smic Valencia had passed away following a car accident in Colombia. The story coincides with the Charlie Kirk assassination, after which the New York Yankees ran a JumboTron tribute to the podcaster during a Pinstripes-Tigers game. Maybe it's healthy for the Red Bulls to be on the road, focusing on breaking a streak of no goals in multiple games.

The Timbers don't have time for tributes. They're in a slump at a bad time, going winless in four MLS matches since the Leagues Cup's round-robin. Portland might have been unlucky to win its first pair of Leagues Cup dates and find itself focused on another competition. Still worse is news that loaned midfielder Felipe Carballo tore his ACL against Minnesota, which will knock him out until spring. “Carballo's deal with Portland runs out in December,” says Izabelle Franca of Playing For 90.