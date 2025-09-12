New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City visits Soldier Field to face the Chicago Fire at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday, still smarting from an upset loss to an MLS patsy in DC United on the Pigeons' home turf of Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC must deal with having its late-summer streak of league success stopped cold by a club that would be "relegated" by any orthodox federation. If the Chicago Fire take three points from New York City this weekend, it would pour more water on the Pigeons' momentum just as a massive homestand looms.

Chicago has gone unbeaten with 10 points earned in its last four games at home. However, the Fire is still an all-or-nothing attacking team that often has to score more than once to get a result. It's only NYCFC's reputation for solid defense that is keeping Saturday's goal-total betting action balanced at O/U (3).

Spread

New York City FC +0.25 (+102)

Chicago Fire -0.25 (-122)

Moneyline

New York City FC +225

Chicago Fire +106

Draw +270

Total

Over 3 (-110)

Under 3 (-110)

The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Betting Trends

NYCFC had a four-game league unbeaten streak snapped on Aug. 30.

The Pigeons have an eight-game unbeaten streak against the Fire.

Chicago has won in three of its last four appearances at home.

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Jacob Arroyave is questionable with a leg injury.

Chicago Fire

Defender Chase Gasper is out with a lower body injury.

Midfielder Rominigue Kouame is out with a lower body injury.

Forward Chris Mueller is ruled out for personal reasons.

Midfielder David Poreba is out with a lower body injury.

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Predictions and Picks

New York City maintained its eight-game unbeaten streak against Chicago with a 3-1 victory at home on May 25. Chicago self-destructed after scoring an early goal, taking two red cards for a 9-against-11 disadvantage, before Alonso Martinez's penalty goal sealed the deal for NYCFC.

Hannes Wolf scored NYCFC's winning goal that day, another step toward becoming a serious building block in the Pigeons' personnel. “With one more goal, Hannes Wolf will notch his 10th of the MLS season — becoming just the 10th player to hit double digits for New York City FC.” reports Oliver Strand from Hudson River Blue.