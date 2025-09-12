Knicks Bring in Guard Malcolm Brogdon on Non-Guaranteed One-Year Contract

Malcolm Brogdon has landed with the New York Knicks as a free agent. His agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation confirmed he's signed a one-year deal without guarantees.

The 32-year-old guard barely played last season due to injuries, getting into just 24 games with Washington. Despite limited action - playing around 23 minutes per game - he still put up decent numbers: about 13 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds.

The Knicks grabbed Brogdon to add some firepower off the bench. While his three-point shooting fell to 29% during an injury-plagued 2024, he was lights out before that. From 2022-2024, he shot 43% from deep - ranking fourth among players who took at least 300 shots.

Picked 36th by Milwaukee in 2016, this Virginia grad turned heads right away. He made history as the first second-round pick in over 50 years to grab NBA Rookie of the Year.

Over nine NBA seasons with five teams, Brogdon has shown he can ball. He's averaged more than 15 points, nearly 5 assists and 4 rebounds per game. His shooting has been stellar - 39% on threes and 87% from the line.

In 2019, he pulled off something special - joining the "50-40-90 club." Only seven other players had ever shot those percentages from the field, three-point range, and free throws in one season.

He's got both Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man awards to his name. He shares that rare double with Mike Miller as the only players to win both.

Last season was rough for him. A leg injury and thumb surgery kept him sidelined most of the year. Now he'll battle for minutes with Landry Shamet and Garrison Mathews.