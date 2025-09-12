Giants vs Cowboys: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Giants are hoping to rebound on offense and win their first game of the season.

The Giants are 0-1, having lost 21-6 to the Washington Commanders in Week 1. New York trailed 14-3 at halftime and could not find the end zone on any decent drive. They controlled the ball and barely won in time of possession, but went 0-for-2 in the red zone. The running attack and defense were the difference in the game. The Giants' rushing defense allowed 220 yards, while the rushing offense only managed 74 yards.

The Dallas Cowboys are 0-1 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 in Week 1. The first half of the game was back and forth on offense, with the second half being all about defense. The passing offense performed admirably, going 7-for-11 on third downs. Dallas was 2-for-3 in the red zone, while the defense was 0-for-3 in red zone stops. The Cowboys lost in time of possession but performed well in rushing defense.

Spread

Giants +5.5 (-104)

Cowboys -5.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Giants +233

Cowboys -233

Total

Over 44.5 (-108)

Under 44.5 (-107)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Cowboys Betting Trends

NY Giants are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of NY Giants' last 19 games.

NY Giants are 1-12 SU in their last 13 games.

Dallas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Dallas' last nine games.

Dallas is 4-9 SU in its last 13 games.

Giants vs Cowboys Injury Reports

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr. S - Out

Micah McFadden, LB - Doubtful

Andrew Thomas, OT - Questionable

Rico Payton, CB - Injured Reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured Reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured Reserve

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out

Eric Gray, RB - Out

TJ Moore, CB - Injured Reserve

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured Reserve

Dallas Cowboys

Perrion Winfrey, DT - Injured Reserve

John Stephens Jr., TE - Injured Reserve

Caelen Carson, CB - Injured Reserve

Phil Mafah, RB - Injured Reserve

Payton Turner, DE - Injured Reserve

Shavon Revel Jr., CB - Out

DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Out

Jonathan Mingo, WR - Injured Reserve

Rob Jones, G - Injured Reserve

Josh Butler, CB - Out

Giants vs Cowboys Predictions and Picks

New York is ranked 23rd in passing yards and rushing yards, 32nd in points scored, and tied for 19th in points allowed. Last season, the Giants suffered close losses to the Cowboys, and they will attempt to find the end zone in Week 2. If the passing game is unable to complete any successful drives, the rushing game must step up. Quarterback Russell Wilson needs to complete many more passes and get Malik Nabers going.

Dallas is tied for 18th in passing yards, tenth in rushing yards, 15th in points scored, and 22nd in points allowed. The Cowboys have won eight consecutive games versus the Giants, with a mix of blowouts and close wins. The Dallas defense will want to make more third-down and red zone stops. QB Dak Prescott can still improve some of his throws, while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will seek for more reliable hands in Week 2.

Best Bet: Cowboys Spread