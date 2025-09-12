Giants vs Cowboys: Odds, Spread, and Total
The New York Giants are hoping to rebound on offense and win their first game of the season. The Giants are 0-1, having lost 21-6 to the Washington Commanders in…
The Giants are 0-1, having lost 21-6 to the Washington Commanders in Week 1. New York trailed 14-3 at halftime and could not find the end zone on any decent drive. They controlled the ball and barely won in time of possession, but went 0-for-2 in the red zone. The running attack and defense were the difference in the game. The Giants' rushing defense allowed 220 yards, while the rushing offense only managed 74 yards.
The Dallas Cowboys are 0-1 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 in Week 1. The first half of the game was back and forth on offense, with the second half being all about defense. The passing offense performed admirably, going 7-for-11 on third downs. Dallas was 2-for-3 in the red zone, while the defense was 0-for-3 in red zone stops. The Cowboys lost in time of possession but performed well in rushing defense.
Spread
- Giants +5.5 (-104)
- Cowboys -5.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Giants +233
- Cowboys -233
Total
- Over 44.5 (-108)
- Under 44.5 (-107)
*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Giants vs Cowboys Betting Trends
- NY Giants are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 13 of NY Giants' last 19 games.
- NY Giants are 1-12 SU in their last 13 games.
- Dallas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Dallas' last nine games.
- Dallas is 4-9 SU in its last 13 games.
Giants vs Cowboys Injury Reports
New York Giants
- Anthony Johnson Jr. S - Out
- Micah McFadden, LB - Doubtful
- Andrew Thomas, OT - Questionable
- Rico Payton, CB - Injured Reserve
- Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured Reserve
- Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured Reserve
- Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out
- Eric Gray, RB - Out
- TJ Moore, CB - Injured Reserve
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured Reserve
Dallas Cowboys
- Perrion Winfrey, DT - Injured Reserve
- John Stephens Jr., TE - Injured Reserve
- Caelen Carson, CB - Injured Reserve
- Phil Mafah, RB - Injured Reserve
- Payton Turner, DE - Injured Reserve
- Shavon Revel Jr., CB - Out
- DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Out
- Jonathan Mingo, WR - Injured Reserve
- Rob Jones, G - Injured Reserve
- Josh Butler, CB - Out
Giants vs Cowboys Predictions and Picks
New York is ranked 23rd in passing yards and rushing yards, 32nd in points scored, and tied for 19th in points allowed. Last season, the Giants suffered close losses to the Cowboys, and they will attempt to find the end zone in Week 2. If the passing game is unable to complete any successful drives, the rushing game must step up. Quarterback Russell Wilson needs to complete many more passes and get Malik Nabers going.
Dallas is tied for 18th in passing yards, tenth in rushing yards, 15th in points scored, and 22nd in points allowed. The Cowboys have won eight consecutive games versus the Giants, with a mix of blowouts and close wins. The Dallas defense will want to make more third-down and red zone stops. QB Dak Prescott can still improve some of his throws, while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will seek for more reliable hands in Week 2.
Best Bet: Cowboys Spread
The Dallas offense performed admirably in the first half of Week 1 and will attempt to maintain that level of performance for the entire game. The defense is still adjusting without Micah Parsons and will try to figure out how to generate consistent pressure. The Giants' offense should be able to get into the red zone this week, but they won't keep up with the Cowboys.