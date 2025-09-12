Bills vs Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Buffalo Bills hope to make it two wins in a row and keep their offense flowing. The Bills are 1-0, winning 41-40 over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1….
The Buffalo Bills hope to make it two wins in a row and keep their offense flowing.
The Bills are 1-0, winning 41-40 over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Buffalo was behind by 15 with five minutes left and managed to score two touchdown drives and a game-winning field goal. The Bills took care of the ball, going 5-for-7 in the red zone. Quarterback Josh Allen completed two touchdown passes for a total of 394 yards. The Buffalo rushing defense struggled to contain running back Derrick Henry.
The New York Jets are 0-1 after losing 34-32 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This was another dramatic game in which the Steelers overcame a nine-point deficit to win with a 60-yard field goal. The Jets dominated time of possession and went 3-for-4 in the red zone. Furthermore, the rushing offense nearly accumulated 200 yards on the ground. However, they failed to make stops in the fourth quarter, and their red zone defense went 0-for-3. Running back Breece Hall led the offense with 107 running yards.
Spread
- Bills -6 (-104)
- Jets +6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bills -284
- Jets +247
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-106)
*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Bills vs Jets Betting Trends
- Buffalo is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Buffalo's last six games.
- Buffalo is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games.
- The NY Jets are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of the NY Jets' last eight games.
- The NY Jets are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games.
Bills vs Jets Injury Reports
Buffalo Bills
- Tre'Davious White, CB - Questionable
- Tyler Bass, PK - Injured Reserve
- DeWayne Carter, DT - Injured Reserve
- Wande Owens, S - Injured Reserve
- Tylan Grable, OT - Injured Reserve
- Maxwell Hairston, CB - Injured Reserve
New York Jets
- Esa Pole, OT - Questionable
- Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured Reserve
- Ja'Markis Weston, DE - Injured Reserve
- Byron Cowart, DT - Injured Reserve
- Irvin Charles, WR - Out
- Kris Boyd, CB - Injured Reserve
- Gus Hartwig, C - Injured Reserve
Bills vs Jets Predictions and Picks
Buffalo is ranked first in passing yards, 15th in rushing yards, first in points scored, and 31st in points against. The Bills have won three consecutive games against the Jets, but they are 1-2 in their previous three away games in New York. The Buffalo rushing defense will have a second shot to rebound and slow down Hall. The Bills hope to resume consistent scoring and establish an early lead. The Jets' secondary struggled against Aaron Rodgers last week, and it is likely to happen again with Allen's arm.
New York is tied for 12th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, fifth in points scored, and 30th in points conceded. The Jets will aim to bounce back after the Steelers spoiled their home opener. They will undoubtedly attempt to attack the Bills' rushing defense as much as possible with Justin Fields and Hall. New York, like the Bills, will want to maintain steady scoring, but they must limit penalties and make a red zone stop. The Buffalo offense scored five points in the red zone against the Ravens, so that will be a challenge.
Best Bet: Over
Both of these teams are coming off impressive offensive performances. The Bills pulled off an incredible comeback, while the Jets collapsed in the fourth quarter. Buffalo is a better passing team, while the Jets are better at rushing. Both teams begin the season rated around the bottom in terms of points allowed. Allen will want to get the offense rolling early, and the Jets will play with a chip on their shoulder after blowing a two-score lead in the fourth quarter.