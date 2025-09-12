Bills vs Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Buffalo Bills hope to make it two wins in a row and keep their offense flowing.

The Bills are 1-0, winning 41-40 over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Buffalo was behind by 15 with five minutes left and managed to score two touchdown drives and a game-winning field goal. The Bills took care of the ball, going 5-for-7 in the red zone. Quarterback Josh Allen completed two touchdown passes for a total of 394 yards. The Buffalo rushing defense struggled to contain running back Derrick Henry.

The New York Jets are 0-1 after losing 34-32 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This was another dramatic game in which the Steelers overcame a nine-point deficit to win with a 60-yard field goal. The Jets dominated time of possession and went 3-for-4 in the red zone. Furthermore, the rushing offense nearly accumulated 200 yards on the ground. However, they failed to make stops in the fourth quarter, and their red zone defense went 0-for-3. Running back Breece Hall led the offense with 107 running yards.

Spread

Bills -6 (-104)

Jets +6 (-108)

Moneyline

Bills -284

Jets +247

Total

OVER 46.5 (-110)

UNDER 46.5 (-106)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bills vs Jets Betting Trends

Buffalo is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Buffalo's last six games.

Buffalo is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games.

The NY Jets are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the NY Jets' last eight games.

The NY Jets are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games.

Bills vs Jets Injury Reports

Buffalo Bills

Tre'Davious White, CB - Questionable

Tyler Bass, PK - Injured Reserve

DeWayne Carter, DT - Injured Reserve

Wande Owens, S - Injured Reserve

Tylan Grable, OT - Injured Reserve

Maxwell Hairston, CB - Injured Reserve

New York Jets

Esa Pole, OT - Questionable

Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured Reserve

Ja'Markis Weston, DE - Injured Reserve

Byron Cowart, DT - Injured Reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured Reserve

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured Reserve

Bills vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Buffalo is ranked first in passing yards, 15th in rushing yards, first in points scored, and 31st in points against. The Bills have won three consecutive games against the Jets, but they are 1-2 in their previous three away games in New York. The Buffalo rushing defense will have a second shot to rebound and slow down Hall. The Bills hope to resume consistent scoring and establish an early lead. The Jets' secondary struggled against Aaron Rodgers last week, and it is likely to happen again with Allen's arm.

New York is tied for 12th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, fifth in points scored, and 30th in points conceded. The Jets will aim to bounce back after the Steelers spoiled their home opener. They will undoubtedly attempt to attack the Bills' rushing defense as much as possible with Justin Fields and Hall. New York, like the Bills, will want to maintain steady scoring, but they must limit penalties and make a red zone stop. The Buffalo offense scored five points in the red zone against the Ravens, so that will be a challenge.

Best Bet: Over