Mets vs Phillies: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Mets have dropped five games in a row and will look to not get swept in their four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets are 76-70 and second in the National League East Division. They are 10 games behind the Phillies for first place and have a two-game advantage in the final wild card berth. New York lost Game 3 by an 11-3 score. New York got down 2-0 early, and the bullpen got hit around in the second half. The hits were a little spread out, and Juan Soto led the way on offense with three hits, including a home run.

The Phillies are 86-60 and lead the NL East Division. Philadelphia is getting closer to sealing the NL East crown, and they will try to keep playing well. They have won six of their previous seven games, including two shutouts. Philadelphia scored early and padded its lead in the second half of the game. The offense picked up 14 hits, and Max Kepler led the way on offense with three hits, including a home run and five RBIs.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-170)

Phillies -1.5 (+151)

Moneyline

Mets +122

Phillies -127

Total

OVER 8.5 (-108)

UNDER 8.5 (+104)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

NY Mets are 0-5 SU in their last five games.

NY Mets are 12-6 SU in their last 18 games against Philadelphia.

NY Mets are 1-6 SU in their last seven games on the road.

Philadelphia is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Philadelphia's last nine games against NY Mets.

Philadelphia is 8-1 SU in its last nine games at home.

Mets vs Phillies Injury Reports

New York Mets

Joey Meneses, 1B - Day-to-day

Luis Torrens, C - 10-day IL

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL

Tyrone Taylor, CF - 10-day IL

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B - 10-day IL

Trea Turner, SS - 10-day IL

Marcus Lee Sang, CF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Mets vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

New York is 31-43 on the road and 3-7 in its last 10 games. The Mets are ranked 10th in runs scored, 12th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. They are ranked 16th in ERA.

Juan Soto leads the team in home runs, and he had three hits, including a home run, in Game 3. The Mets' have had two blowout losses in a row, and in the last five games, the offense hasn't scored more than three runs. On the mound for the Mets is David Peterson, who is 9-5, with a 3.83 ERA. He has 15 quality starts on the season and has been hit around in his last few starts.

Philadelphia is 48-23 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Phillies are ninth in runs scored, third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. They are ranked seventh in ERA.

Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In Game 3, he was walked three times, scored once, and got a hit. Philly is playing with ease against the Mets. The offense set the tone early, and the pitching continues to be solid. The magic number to clinch the NL East is now seven. On the mound for the Phillies is Jesus Luzardo, who is 13-6, with a 4.01 ERA. He has 17 quality starts this season, and back on June 22nd, he shut the Mets out at home.

Best Bet: Phillies Spread