Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Tigers will look to land a clean sweep against the New York Yankees tonight. The Tigers were dominant through the first two contests of this three-game series, winning each by a combined 20 runs. The Yankees have failed to remain competitive in a hugely important series, as they are only three games back from first place in the AL East, a deficit that emphasizes how important each contest is. A rebound would greatly improve New York's chances of capturing the divisional crown.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch has decided that the bullpen will handle the pitching responsibilities tonight. Tyler Holton will make the start, but he has made 65 appearances this year, none of which have stretched longer than two innings. The rest of the Detroit bullpen has been one of the best in the league, and should enter this game on a fair bit of rest, making this one of the more encouraging bullpen starts in recent memory.

The Yankees will take a more traditional approach by deploying starting pitcher Cam Schlittler tonight. Schlittler has only started 10 games, but he has posted a 3.24 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP in those appearances, surprisingly good numbers for a youngster taking on his first real MLB workload. However, his last start was the worst of his season, as the Toronto Blue Jays lit him up for four runs in a single inning. The Tigers have scored a combined 23 runs in the last two games, making this a pretty tough matchup for the young righty.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-156)

Yankees -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline

Tigers +138

Yankees -144

Totals

Over 8.5 (+104)

Under 8.5 (-108)

The above data was collected on Sept. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Tigers are 70-76 ATS this season.

The Tigers are 16-13 ATS when they enter the game as a road underdog.

The over is 39-31-1 when Detroit plays on the road.

The Yankees are 67-78 ATS this year.

The Yankees are 36-38 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 39-33-2 when New York plays at home.

Tigers vs Yankees Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry, SS - Day-to-Day.

Matt Vierling, OF - Out.

Kyle Finnegan, RP - Out.

New York Yankees

No injuries of note.

Tigers vs Yankees Prediction and Pick

With the Detroit bullpen set to handle all nine innings here, the Yankees are a somewhat appealing bet. However, the over is the best selection on the board, even with the Tigers missing a true starter.