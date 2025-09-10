Jets Cut Return Specialist Gipson After Costly Fumble in Steelers Loss

The Jets parted ways with Xavier Gipson on Monday after a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter turned into a touchdown during their 34-32 loss to Pittsburgh.

"Man, we can't have turnovers... You will not be on the field with this team if you're going to cause us to lose games," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told The Jet Press.

The game-changing error came just as Pittsburgh narrowed the gap to 26-24. The Steelers grabbed the loose ball at the 22, then scored two plays later, jumping ahead 31-26.

Chris Boswell locked up Pittsburgh's win by nailing a massive 60-yard field goal - the longest game-winner in his NFL career.

Fumbling problems followed Gipson throughout his NFL career. The returner dropped the ball 10 times in 35 games over two seasons, while picking up 27 catches, 268 yards and one touchdown.

Back in September 2023, the undrafted Stephen F. Austin player wowed fans with an amazing punt return touchdown that sealed an overtime win against Buffalo in prime time.

During his two-year run, Gipson handled 66+ punt returns, gaining nearly 600 yards.