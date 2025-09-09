Rutgers Football Climbs National Rankings After Miami of Ohio Win

Rutgers dominated Miami of Ohio 45-17, triggering big jumps in the national rankings. The victory marked their fifth consecutive 2-0 start to a season.

ESPN's Football Power Index moved the team up 10 spots to 39th. In SP+ rankings, they jumped 19 spots to 45th. The latest Massey Ratings bumped them up eight spots to 39th overall.

The numbers look promising - FPI gives the team a 78.6% shot at making a third straight bowl game. This follows their ongoing improvement since the coaching staff changes in 2020.

Different media outlets ranked the team variably. CBS Sports moved them up 14 spots to 51st. The Athletic placed them at 58th, while USA Today ranked them 52nd - five spots better than last week.

Even with consecutive bowl appearances and an undefeated record, the Associated Press Top-25 poll gave them zero votes. This shows the disconnect between their on-field success and national attention.

Their recent win showed off a powerful offense. After barely beating Ohio in week one, they poured on 45 points against Miami.

Today's analysis goes beyond simple win-loss counts. Advanced stats consider things like game pace, competition level, and scoring efficiency to give a complete evaluation.

The team has built three straight high-level recruiting classes. This talent boost comes right as the Big Ten gets ready for expanded playoff spots next year.

SP+ rankings focus on consistent performance over raw wins. The system looks past media hype and fan sentiment to gauge actual team improvement.