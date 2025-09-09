ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Interview with Reggie Sutton

Saturday was a day to remember at Rutger University as the day kicked off with “Eric LeGrand Walk to remember”    Over 1000 people walked the SHI boardwalk in honor and…

Diana Beasley
Jack Myatt

Saturday was a day to remember at Rutger University as the day kicked off with “Eric LeGrand Walk to remember”    Over 1000 people walked the SHI boardwalk in honor and to help raise money for Eric foundation.

Fox Sports Tailgate had the extreme honor to have former Rutgers Standout Reggie Sutton on the show to answer question form the host JPO and Coach Tony. 

Listen Below:

Rutgers Football
Diana BeasleyEditor
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect