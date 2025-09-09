Interview with Reggie Sutton
Saturday was a day to remember at Rutger University as the day kicked off with “Eric LeGrand Walk to remember” Over 1000 people walked the SHI boardwalk in honor and to help raise money for Eric foundation.
Fox Sports Tailgate had the extreme honor to have former Rutgers Standout Reggie Sutton on the show to answer question form the host JPO and Coach Tony.
Listen Below: