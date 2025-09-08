Rutgers Crushes Miami of Ohio 45-17 After Weather Delay

Bad weather and heavy winds delayed the start at SHI Stadium, but once things cleared up, Rutgers dominated Miami of Ohio 45-17 on September 6, 2025.

In the night game, Athan Kaliakmanis was outstanding. The quarterback carved up Miami's defense, completing 26 of 36 passes for 259 yards. He connected with Ian Strong for two touchdowns, while KJ Duff and DT Sheffield each caught scoring throws.

The weather kept 45,981 fans waiting for an hour. When it finally cleared, both teams traded early scores to tie it at 7.

On the ground, Antwan Raymond powered through for 82 yards and two touchdowns. His tough running combined with accurate passing kept the offense moving throughout the game.

Things broke open in the second quarter when Bo Mascoe picked off a pass and took it 68 yards for a touchdown. The defense was strong too - Djibril Abdou Rahman and Dariel Djabome each got sacks.

Miami's Dequan Finn had some great moments. He threw for 251 yards and ran for another 85, scoring once. His favorite receiver K. Reynolds caught 7 passes for 120 yards.

Late in the second, Jai Patel nailed a 39-yard field goal. The kick, ending a long 16-play drive, extended his streak to 16 straight makes dating back to last season.

The win gives coach Greg Schiano his fifth straight 2-0 start. In his 17 years as head coach, he's taken the team to nine bowl games, winning six across two different stints.

Coming back from a torn ACL, Abram Wright filled in for Moses Walker and made his first tackle since 2024 early in the second quarter.

While most of the team played well, the return game had issues. Miami's coverage teams broke through poor blocking to shut down any returns.