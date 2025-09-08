Meet NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw and Get His New Cookbook at Exclusive Event
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw and his family are hosting a special meet and greet to celebrate the release of The Bradshaw Family Cookbook. The event will be…
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw and his family are hosting a special meet and greet to celebrate the release of The Bradshaw Family Cookbook. The event will be held at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 18, at Bookends Bookstore, 211 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, New Jersey. Tickets are $38.99, available on the Bookends website, and include a pre-signed copy of the cookbook and access to the event.
Fans will have the chance to meet Terry, his wife Tammy, their daughter Lacey Hester, and her husband, chef Noah Hester.
The Bradshaw Family Cookbook will be available nationwide on Tuesday, Sept. 16. Published by Flatiron Books and co-authored with James Beard Award-winning writer James O. Fraioli, the cookbook highlights the Bradshaw family’s favorite recipes, stories, and traditions. Contributions come from Terry, Tammy, Lacey, Noah, and Terry’s daughter Rachel Bradshaw.
The book features a variety of Southern classics, game-day favorites, and bold, flavor-packed dishes. Highlights include Terry’s spicy pork canoes and hearty kale soup, Tammy’s buttermilk pecan pie and fried green tomatoes, Rachel’s apple monkey bread, and Lacey and Noah’s grilled tomahawk steak and chicken-fried steak “fries.” Noah, named “Chef of the Year” by the CultureMap Dallas Tastemaker Awards, also adds his signature Southern-meets-Pacific Rim flair with recipes like bison burgers and Havarti and Gouda mac ’n’ cheese.