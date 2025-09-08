Meet NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw and Get His New Cookbook at Exclusive Event

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw and his family are hosting a special meet and greet to celebrate the release of The Bradshaw Family Cookbook. The event will be held at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 18, at Bookends Bookstore, 211 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, New Jersey. Tickets are $38.99, available on the Bookends website, and include a pre-signed copy of the cookbook and access to the event.

Fans will have the chance to meet Terry, his wife Tammy, their daughter Lacey Hester, and her husband, chef Noah Hester.

The Bradshaw Family Cookbook will be available nationwide on Tuesday, Sept. 16. Published by Flatiron Books and co-authored with James Beard Award-winning writer James O. Fraioli, the cookbook highlights the Bradshaw family’s favorite recipes, stories, and traditions. Contributions come from Terry, Tammy, Lacey, Noah, and Terry’s daughter Rachel Bradshaw.