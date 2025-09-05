Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The big games keep coming for the New York Yankees. A day after beating the Houston Astros in a three-game series, the Bronx Bombers have a golden opportunity against the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays are up by three games, so a couple of victories in either direction would be massive for either team. This has the feel of a playoff series, guaranteeing an entertaining affair to kick off the series tonight.

The starting rotation has been excellent for the Blue Jays this year, and Kevin Gausman, tonight's starter, has been the best of the bunch. The veteran has posted a 3.75 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP throughout his 27 starts this season, numbers that rank him among the best in the MLB in both categories. He is also very familiar with the Yankees, having faced them three times this season, first struggling and then putting together two solid performances. Toronto desperately needs another good appearance from him to help put the division away.

Opposing Gausman is someone who does not have anywhere near his amount of experience. Cam Schlittler has made a grand total of nine starts in his big league career, but the results of his work have been encouraging. His 2.61 ERA is fantastic, while his 1.24 WHIP lags behind a little bit. His start against the Jays was a decent one, with Schlittler holding a very dangerous lineup to two runs over five innings. The youngster has his work cut out for him against an opposing starter who is ten years his senior.

Spread

Blue Jays +1.5 (-175)

Yankees -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +115

Yankees -128

Totals

Over 9 (-106)

Under 9 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays are 80-60 ATS this season.

The Blue Jays are 41-30 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 21-13-2 when Toronto plays a divisional opponent.

The Yankees are 35-34 ATS when playing at home.

The Yankees are 17-22 ATS against AL East opponents.

The under is 36-31-2 when New York plays at home.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Injury Reports

Toronto Blue Jays

No injuries of note.

New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - Day-to-Day

Austin Slater, OF - Out

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction and Pick

A quick look at the odds would confuse most fans. The Blue Jays have a far more experienced pitcher on the hill and an offense that is just as potent as New York's. However, the Yankees have been red hot lately, winning nine of their last 11 games. An important note is that six of those wins came against the Washington Nationals and the Chicago White Sox, two of the worst teams in the league.