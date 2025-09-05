Steelers vs Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Pittsburgh Steelers play the New York Jets in this quarterback revenge game, with Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields facing off against their former teams from last season.

The Steelers were 10-7 last season and finished second in the AFC North Division. They went on to lose in the Wild Card Round to the Baltimore Ravens, 28-14. This team had a strong start to that 2024 season, especially on defense. Rodgers is downplaying the whole revenge game theme and is ready for another new start. Pittsburgh is focusing on stopping the Jets' rushing attack and getting off to a good start on defense.

The Jets were 5-12 last season and finished third in the AFC East Division. It was another hard season for New York, and they even fired their head coach and general manager midway through the season. Their offense and defense were ranked in the lower third of the league. The Jets want to be a run-heavy offense, and that's where Fields will perfectly fit in.

Spread

Steelers -3 (+107)

Jets +3 (-116)

Moneyline

Steelers -144

Jets +130

Total

Over 38 (-107)

Under 38 (-104)

The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Steelers vs Jets Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone under in five of Pittsburgh's last six games.

Pittsburgh is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

The NY Jets are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games.

The total has gone over in six of the NY Jets' last seven games.

The NY Jets are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games.

Steelers vs Jets Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Herbig, LB - Hamstring

Derrick Harmon, DT - Knee

New York Jets

Chukwuma Okorafor, OT - Hand

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Triceps

Sauce Gardner, CB - Fibula

Tyrod Taylor, QB - Knee

Steelers vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Last season, Pittsburgh was ranked 23rd in total yards, 27th in passing yards, 11th in rushing yards, and 16th in total points. The Steelers' pass rush is a big strength for this team, and it had a great ranking in the 2024 season. Rodgers had a short and unsuccessful stint with the Jets and will want to show that he is still a great quarterback in this league. Coming to a team that was in the playoffs last season should give him confidence to get off to a good start.

Last season, New York was ranked 24th in total yards, 16th in passing yards, second-to-last in rushing yards, and 25th in total points. Fields was benched by the Steelers in the 2024 season and is also downplaying the revenge angle of this game. New York looks to become more of a defensive-minded team. Last season, they were ranked third in total defense. With Fields, the Jets can definitely be better in the rushing game and even a bit better in passing yards.

Best Bet: Under