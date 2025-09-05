New York Red Bulls Team Up With Levy for Complete Stadium Food and Shop Makeover in 2026

Starting in 2026, Levy will take charge of all dining and retail at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The deal brings big changes to the Harrison, New Jersey, venue, with fresh menus and updated team shops coming soon.

"We're thrilled to welcome Levy to Sports Illustrated Stadium," said Marc de Grandpré, Red Bulls president and general manager, according to NJBIZ. "Our vision has always been to provide the premier soccer, sports, and entertainment destination in the region."

Fans will spot new food stands with local flavors and quick-service tech. The stadium shops will stock fresh gear picked by Rank + Rally, Levy's retail team. Lines should move faster, thanks to self-service spots around the venue.

"This is more than just an exciting new partnership with one of the most passionately supported franchises in Major League Soccer," said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. "Together, we'll make match days electric, and we look forward to serving fans with an elite culinary, hospitality, and retail experience in 2026."

Levy runs the food at some of sports' biggest stages. Their list includes Chicago's Wrigley Field and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They've also made their mark across the pond, serving fans at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena.

The stadium opened its gates in March 2010. Now it packs in 25,000 fans for games. Both the Red Bulls and Gotham FC call this place home. Want to feel close to the action? Front row seats put you just 21 feet from the field.

Big names in soccer have played here. The U.S. national teams, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal have all stepped onto this field. When soccer season ends, the venue hosts concerts and rugby matches too.