Miami RedHawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights can't complain about an offense that minted nearly 400 yards to go with a victory over Ohio in each team's debut last Thursday. Rutgers, however, did not anticipate going up against such a potentially tough defense as Miami of Ohio's in a second matchup with the MAC.

The Miami RedHawks are respectable (+14) point underdogs versus host Rutgers this Saturday, in a scheduled 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff that comes with a cautious Over/Under (47.5) point-total line.

The Scarlet Knights will keep performing at home through four games of the 2025-26 season, followed by four out of five on the road. Rutgers is only 2-3 in its last five turns against the Mid-American Conference.

Spread

RedHawks +15 (-102)

Scarlet Knights -15 (-109)

Moneyline

RedHawks +495

Scarlet Knights -629

Total

OVER 45 (-113)

UNDER 45 (-104)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami RedHawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Betting Trends

Rutgers has gone 10-4 in its last 14 contests at home.

Rutgers has lost three of its last five games against MAC teams.

Miami of Ohio is 3-1 in road games since Oct. 5.

Rutgers is 5-1 against mid-major teams from Ohio.

Miami RedHawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Injury Reports

Miami RedHawks

None

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Cornerback D.K. Gilley is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Famah Toure is out for the season with a knee injury.

Running back Samuel Brown V is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Ben Rothhaar is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Logan Blake is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Miami RedHawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Predictions and Picks

The Miami RedHawks' defense was more than impressive in a losing cause against Wisconsin last week. UW held Miami to just over 100 yards of total offense, putting pressure on a RedHawks front-seven that still refused to buckle against the Big Ten. Miami intercepted the Badgers quarterback, Danny O' Neil, allowing no 100-yard rushing or receiving stat lines from the favored hosts. The RedHawks' quick, versatile defensive lineman Adam Trick broke through for two of Miami's three sacks at UW.

Greg Schiano's team may not be able to score 34 points on a defense like that. So, should the Scarlet Knights focus on their own defense and try to join Wisconsin in holding Miami off the board completely? Nicholas Hart of The Daily Targum harshly criticized Rutgers' defense after Week 1, calling its win "gut-wrenching" before adding, "The defense is a cause for significant concern … [Ohio quarterback] Parker Navarro had a field day … the group is falling well short of expectations."