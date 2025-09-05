Mets vs Reds Odds, Spread, and Total

The Mets open a three-game set tonight in Cincinnati, looking to rebound from a flat finish in Detroit. New York saw its offense stall in a 6–2 loss on Wednesday after back-to-back double-digit scoring wins. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds (70–70) return home following a wild series with Toronto, where they dropped two straight after allowing 25 runs. Cincinnati is fighting to stay above .500 and remain in the mix for an NL Wild Card spot.

They'll send Andrew Abbott (8–5, 2.65 ERA) to the mound. The left-hander leads the Reds rotation with a 1.12 WHIP, giving up just 39 walks on the season in 139 innings.

The Mets (75–65), meanwhile, sit six games behind Philadelphia in the NL East and hold a four-game lead on the top wild card spot.

Lefty David Peterson (8–5, 3.61 ERA) gets the ball after allowing eight runs in just two innings against the Marlins in his last start.

New York's lineup leans on Juan Soto, who has 37 home runs and 91 RBI, while Pete Alonso adds 33 homers and a team-high 113 RBI. The Reds counter with Elly De La Cruz, who leads the club with 19 homers and 78 RBI, and Gavin Lux, who's hitting .275. Cincinnati remains without catcher Tyler Stephenson, sidelined on the injured list.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+136)

Reds +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

Mets -112

Reds +103

Total

Over 9 (-118)

Under 9 (+105)

The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets are 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 2-1 on the road.

The Reds are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 1-5 at home.

The over has hit in 10 of the Mets' past 14 matchups.

The over has hit in five of the Reds' last 6 matchups.

The total has gone under in four of the Mets' last five road games against the Reds.

The Reds have lost seven of their last nine games.

Mets vs Reds Injury Reports

Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C— 10-day IL (finger).

Tylor Megill, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Tyrone Taylor, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Jose Siri, CF — 60-day IL (tibia).

Reds

Tyler Stephenson, C — 10-day IL (thumb).

Chase Burns, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Graham Ashcraft, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Mets vs Reds Predictions and Picks

"While the Mets hold the stronger playoff position, this matchup sets up perfectly for Cincinnati. Abbott's elite home performance, combined with Great American Ball Park's run-friendly environment, creates a scenario where the Reds should be favored .... With the season on the line and a dynamic offense led by De La Cruz, expect Cincinnati to defend home field and keep their Wild Card hopes alive in a high-scoring affair." — Joe Jensen, Predictem

"The Reds have reached do-or-die levels heading into this series, with their hole growing bigger against the Mets. They are in a prime position to win game one, thanks to a large advantage on the mound. The veteran Abbott is 4-3 at home with an ERA of just 2.65 .... Abbott will keep the Mets at bay, and the Reds will pick up a much-needed win on Friday night." — Mark Ruelle, Winners and Whiners