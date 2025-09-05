Giants vs Commanders: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Giants battle the Washington Commanders in this Week 1, NFC East Division matchup.

The Giants were 3-14 last season and finished last in the NFC East Division. They set a franchise record for losses in a season and experienced their first 10-game losing streak. Also, they were swept by all their division rivals for the first time ever. The season was a bit ugly because of the play of former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, with key injuries on both sides of the ball.

The Commanders were 12-5 last season and finished second in the NFC East Division. They went on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, and then lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Eagles in the NFC Title game. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was the second pick in the 2024 draft and ended up getting offensive rookie of the year honors. The team is confident and will look for another great offensive season.

Spread

Giants +5.5 (-101)

Commanders -5.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Giants +228

Commanders -253

Total

Over 45.5 (-108)

Under 45.5 (-107)

The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Commanders Betting Trends

The NY Giants are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games.

The total has gone under in 12 of the NY Giants' last 18 games.

The NY Giants are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games.

Washington is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone over in 12 of Washington's last 18 games.

Washington is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

Giants vs Commanders Injury Reports

New York Giants

Andrew Thomas, T - Foot

Washington Commanders

Dorance Armstrong, DE - Knee

Noah Brown, WR - Knee

Matt Gay, K - Illness

Marcus Mariota, QB - Achilles

Jonathan Jones, CB - Hamstring

Giants vs Commanders Predictions and Picks

Last season, New York was ranked third from last in total yards, fifth from last in passing yards, 23rd in rushing yards, and second to last in total points. The old veteran, Russell Wilson, will be the Giants' new QB. On defense, the defensive line might be a potential strength. Wilson looks to come in and get some efficient passing yards going for New York. Wilson can also still run the ball when he needs to and is clutch on third downs. The total yards should go up this season.

Last season, Washington was ranked seventh in total yards, 17th in passing yards, third in rushing yards, and fifth in points scored. Daniels will look to continue his strong play from last year. He and wide receiver Terry McLaurin had the second-highest passer rating among QB and WR duos. The defense is ready to try and be top five in passing and rushing defense again. Washington has won the last two matchups, but nine of the last 11 meetings have been decided by one score.

Best Bet: Commanders Spread