Rutgers Drops in Rankings Despite 34-31 Win Over Ohio

Even after winning their first game, Rutgers dropped seven spots to 49th in ESPN's Football Power Index. Their 34-31 victory against Ohio left mixed reactions across national polls and ranking systems.

The Knights came out hot, putting up 31 points in the first half. They dominated time of possession in the fourth quarter, holding the ball for over ten minutes. Transfer quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis looked sharp in his debut, completing 18 of 23 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Rankings bounced around after the win. ESPN's SP+ knocked them down 17 spots to 64th, while Massey's rankings bumped them up four to 47th. Head coach Greg Schiano told Scarlet Knights News they need to tighten up on defense.

Multiple players had standout moments. Ian Strong grabbed seven catches for 100 yards. On the ground, Antwan Raymond and CJ Campbell Jr. teamed up to run for over 150 yards.

Special teams made big plays. Jai Patel broke a school record by nailing his 15th consecutive field goal. Kaj Sanders followed up by blocking a punt that Cam Miller returned for a touchdown.

Their bowl game chances took a dip. ESPN's FPI now gives them a 64.9% chance to reach six wins - down 9.3% from preseason.

The polls couldn't find common ground. USA Today moved them up four spots to 57th. CBS Sports dropped them two spots to 65th. They received no votes in the AP Top 25.

On defense, Moses Walker led the way. His 13 tackles, with two for loss, helped lock down the win while the defense showed some cracks.

These early-season ranking changes aren't unusual under Schiano. There are still concerns about whether this defense can hold up against tougher Big Ten competition ahead.